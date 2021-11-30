Construction of the city’s second high school is proceeding on schedule, said Craig Mackail, chief operating officer for Harrisonburg City Public Schools. However, as winter approaches, construction is at the mercy of Mother Nature. But with that to be expected, construction company Nielsen Builders has built days for winter weather into the timeline for the school.
Walls have begun to go up around the cafeteria and “flex space,” which the school division has chosen over a traditional auditorium. Underground piping and conduits are still going in, but 95% of the footers for the school are in place. Floors are about three to four weeks away, Mackail said. Drilling for the geo-wells and geothermal system will begin next week. Work has also begun on the sports fields and buildings.
“It looks a lot more like a structure,” Mackail said.
So far, weather has not caused delays in the construction schedule. Crews were unable to do any work only one day since construction started due to it being too wet.
But snowstorms, ice and freezing could cause delays in the next few months. Nielsen uses an algorithm to try to predict how many days will be lost to inclement weather based on historic data for the area. Based on that snow days are added to the construction timeline, not unlike how a school division builds snow days into the academic calendar.
“But the built-in days do not take into an account a two-week long snowstorm,” Mackail said, adding that officials have to hope that doesn’t happen.
The city’s newest school, Bluestone Elementary School, saw good winters in terms of precipitation, Mackail said.
Mackail has overseen the construction of many schools, including Skyline Middle School and Smithland Elementary School, as well as Harrisonburg High School, which opened in 2005.
Mackail doesn’t recall any trouble with the middle and elementary schools, but said the three winters that it took to complete the build were particularly bad in terms of snow.
While light snow will not bring construction to a complete halt, heavy wind, heavy snowshowers and frozen ground will.
“The best way to take weather out of the equation is to put a roof on,” Mackail said.
The city’s second high school, referred to as HHS2, still has a ways to go until a roof will go on. That will take place in April or May. Until then, Mackail, Nielsen and the rest of the school division will keep their fingers crossed for a dry and mild winter.
Construction on the $112 million project officially restarted July 10 after more than a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to the delay in construction, the anticipated completion date for the new high school is December 2023. Although it is in the middle of the school year, students will be moved from Harrisonburg High School to HHS2 after their first semester of the 2023-24 school year.
