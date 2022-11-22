The Anderson family made it a priority to watch the U.S. men’s soccer World Cup game on Monday.
Traveling to a vacation in Washington, D.C., the family from Chattanooga, Tenn., stopped at Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg Monday afternoon to watch the team take on Wales in its first World Cup match in eight years. The 2022 World Cup, held in Qatar, kicked off on Sunday.
“They’re very serious soccer fans,” said Brittany Wilkins, who watched the game with her husband, Andrew Anderson, and children Belou, 10, and Leo, 7.
Belou, a left and center midfielder on her travel soccer team, said she liked watching all World Cup games.
“I just like the sport a lot,” Belou said. “It’s a really fun sport.”
About 40 people watched Monday’s game at Pale Fire on Monday, with more people trickling in as the match went on. Curtis Martin, of Harrisonburg, said he doesn’t follow the sport that closely, but will when the World Cup is on.
“I just love the cup, I guess,” Martin said. “I love watching soccer, and it only happens every four years.”
He said he liked the environment at Pale Fire, noting that it’s “not super crowded, but has lots of hardcore fans.” Occasionally, the group would groan, cheer or question an official’s call.
But the crowd did get fired up during the 36th minute of the game, when the United States’ Timothy Weah scored a goal, giving the Americans a lead.
“Players want to win for their country,” Martin said.
Representing the United States has a “special meaning,” said Connie Peterson, of Harrisonburg. She said it was her friend’s idea to go to Pale Fire to watch the game.
“I decided it would be a fun thing to do and kick off Thanksgiving break,” said Peterson, an athletic training professor at James Madison University.
Peterson, who displayed her American flag-themed socks, had a couple of connections to Team USA. One of her former students from JMU, Derek Lawrance, is an athletic trainer for the team, as well as Ron Shinault, one of her former students when she taught at the University of Georgia.
Her niece, Annie Drews, is a gold medalist on the U.S. women’s volleyball team.
“I think it’s just great to support our USA athletes competing at the world level,” Peterson said.
Mick Souders, of Harrisonburg, said he enjoyed watching the game at Pale Fire because of the unity and camaraderie people had supporting Team USA.
“The World Cup is a social experience,” he said.
He watched the game with his wife, Kara Dillard of Harrisonburg. She said it was a “great atmosphere” watching the match at Pale Fire, and she enjoyed watching the match with other USA supporters at the brewery.
“It’s not hard to love the game,” she said.
Monday’s game ended in a draw. The U.S. will next take on England on Friday.
