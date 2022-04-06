A Virginia-based nonprofit group has partnered with the city of Harrisonburg to launch Solarize Virginia, a program that hopes to make residential solar more accessible to homeowners.
Solarize Virginia provides education and installation of solar, according to Katie VanLangen, Solarize program director. The initiative is managed by the Local Energy Alliance Program out of Charlottesville, along with the city of Harrisonburg.
“We know that many people have questions about if solar is right for them,” said Keith Thomas, Harrisonburg’s sustainability and environmental manager, in a press release. “The Solarize campaign provides residents with an opportunity to use LEAP’s one-stop-shop style to get guidance, ask questions, and start the installation process.”
VanLangen said LEAP simplifies the process of installing solar, while also educating and informing people of their options when it comes to the alternative power source.
“Solarize is a great way to learn more about going solar,” she said.
Since the program’s inception in 2014, VanLangen said 714 contracts have been signed through the Solarize program across Virginia. She said there are similar initiatives in Northern and Central Virginia, and that there’s been “exponential growth” in those areas.
“That’s part of the reason why we expanded to the Shenandoah Valley, because of the success of others,” VanLangen said.
At the end of the calendar year, the solar income tax credit is dropping from 26% to 22%, and VanLangen said Solarize Virginia recommends those interested in going solar sign up early to get their system installed by the end of the year.
Through June 30, those interested in learning more can register at SolarizeVA.org, VanLangen said. Then, a representative from Solarize Virginia will complete an assessment to determine what the best solutions for the property are.
There is no cost to sign up. No commitment is required until a contract is signed with an installer.
LEAP has named Prospect Solar, a solar energy contractor in Loudoun County, and Virtue Solar, a solar energy equipment supplier in Madison County, as its selected campaign installers this year.
People can also sign up for informational webinars at solarizeva.org/events. The next session is scheduled for April 27 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.