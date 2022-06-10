Roger Southerly enjoys participating in Special Olympics events with his friends, but even more so, he loves cheering them on.
On Thursday morning, Southerly, a local Special Olympics athlete since 1977, watched as his teammates — Brian Cubbage, Amy Sager, Michael Frazier and Troy Evans — began the annual law enforcement torch run throughout the city, along with Special Olympics supporters and Harrisonburg police officers.
"He's their biggest cheerleader," his mom, Betty Southerly, said.
Police departments across Virginia have participated in the torch run since 1987. This year, Harrisonburg officers engaged in a 90-mile bike ride around Rockingham County and local police departments on Tuesday.
The torch run Thursday took a 21-mile route around the city.
"The torch run represents a great relationship between law enforcement and Special Olympics," said Tammy Torkelson, director of Special Olympics Area Four. Area Four represents about 220 athletes from the city of Harrisonburg, and Rockingham, Page and Shenandoah counties.
Torkelson said the event builds relationships and establishes trust between Special Olympics athletes and law enforcement officers.
"It's such a good thing," Torkelson said. "It gives the athletes the chance to interact with police officers."
While the participating athletes have experienced success — Southerly earned gold in the state broad jump competition in 1978 — Torkelson and HPD Chief Kelley Warner reminded the athletes of the Special Olympics motto: "Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt."
Torkelson said the athletes are like a family, and they love to compete.
"We are so excited to partner with you," Warner said to the athletes. "It really inspires us."
The torch run's goal is to raise funds and awareness of Special Olympics across the commonwealth.
Torkelson said those interested in volunteering with Special Olympics can email her at coachtammy04@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.