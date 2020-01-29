Effective Wednesday, the speed limit on a stretch of Grattan Street near downtown Harrisonburg has been reduced to 15 mph after a unanimous vote by City Council.
The change was prompted by concerns from area residents about speeding and cut-through traffic, according to a report by the city’s Department of Public Works.
Between South Main and Mason streets, Grattan's speed limit was reduced from 25 mph to 15 mph. The change was recommended by the city’s Transportation Safety and Advisory Commission.
The city said in a statement Wednesday that, “It is the City’s hope that this action will lower speeds on the street and discourage cut-through traffic.”
Efforts to reduce the speed limit began early 2019 after public works staff was contacted by a resident of East Grattan Street with concerns about speeding and drivers using the residential street as a cut-through route.
Tom Hartman, director of public works for the city, said in a memo that staff and the resident took the concern to the Transportation Safety and Advisory Commission in February.
Hartman said that type of traffic on a local street was a “potential safety issue.”
“The speeding issue was corroborated by a mobile speed radar unit placed on the street by the Harrisonburg Police Department, although with some concerns about the accuracy of that data,” Hartman said in the memo. “Transportation Safety and Advisory Commission advised Public Works to gather additional traffic speed and volume data, to allow a more detailed assessment of the problem and possible solutions.”
Based on the Grattan Street traffic calming report, data collected showed that the 85th percentile speed ranged between 32 and 35 mph, meaning 85% of drivers drove at that speed or lower while the remaining 15% of drivers drove faster than that.
“Driving at this speed can make this route faster than using the main streets to reach destinations that are connected by this segment,” according to the report. “Currently, the segment has a 25 mph speed limit like most other local streets. However, due to the substandard street width and the various other characteristics of the street previously described, safety risks would be present, even if drivers complied with the 25 mph speed limit.”
Hartman said, in a memo, that the approach of the calming program to reduce speeding and cut-through traffic was to implement measures in phases. Phases would start with the least restrictive and least costly options and progress with more restrictive and possibly costly measures until the problem is abated.
The calming report goes on to state that on narrow streets with potential conflict points, the study relies on drivers to go the speed that feels safe, which is often less than 25 mph.
The recommended action from the study was to “uniquely” lower the speed limit to make drivers aware of the street conditions.
With the approval of the reduced speed limit, at least one follow-up study will be conducted during a James Madison University spring or fall semester to determine if vehicle speeds and cut-through traffic have decreased.
