While getting sent to the principal’s office of yore may have been a scary prospect, the principal’s office at Spotswood Elementary School is a fun place to be.
In this office, figurines of dinosaurs line the bookcases, while a basket of fidget toys — to help nervous students do something with their hands — had dinosaur eggs and toys inside.
“It’s just an easy way to sometimes to break the ice with students, to let them feel comfortable in a space, not feel intimidated,” said Brendon Derstine, who had his first “first day” as principal of Spotswood Elementary School. “To make sure, especially for our younger students, that school is a welcoming place.”
The new dean of students, Kim Tinkham, has an office with a similar vibe, except it’s filled with sloths instead of prehistoric giants.
While students across Harrisonburg City Public Schools returned to the classrooms Tuesday, many new teachers, staff and administrators also had their first school day in their roles.
Derstine, who officially started in the role a few weeks ago, was the vice principal at Spotswood for the past three years and has been an educator in HCPS for the past 10 years, working as a social studies teacher at Thomas Harrison Middle School, he said.
Along with Derstine, Tinkham, of Rockingham County, had her first “first day of school” as dean of students, a role that was formerly the school’s vice principal.
“As I’ve learned more over the years, the idea of helping to grow and cultivate a vision and a culture for a school is something that really excites me,” Tinkham said. “I’m excited to do that with Brendon this year at Spotswood.”
By midmorning, the excitement of morning drop-off had quieted, the last hovering parents had been cleared out and teachers started working through their schedules.
Derstine took over the principalship from Deb Cook, who was promoted to director of school administration for HCPS, according to Kelly Lineweaver, coordinator of policy and communication for the school system.
Fulfilling administrative duties while building the school community and spending time with students and their families is an important part of being principal, Derstine said.
“The first day of school is setting that tone of welcome for everybody,” Derstine said. “We’ve already done that pre-work with our staff of making sure that every time we have an opportunity to face front with our community and our students. We are showing them just how excited we are that they’re here.”
Derstine said he manages this by leveraging the times when students and their families are available, greeting parents at pick-up and drop-off times and visiting classrooms.
“It’s prioritizing your day, looking at when families are going to be here and being available for them, or even just an ear to hear that they’re excited to be here,” Derstine said.
After spending the morning drop-off greeting students and their families, Derstine said his day consisted of reading the morning announcements and making rounds to classrooms, making sure everyone had what they needed and helping some families with final registration steps over the phone.
“The rest of the first day is going to look like being present in the classrooms, being present in the lunchroom, to make sure that our procedures are all in place,” Derstine said.
The administrators said they’re excited to build on Spotswood’s momentum from previous years. They said some indicators of school success trended upward during the pandemic, while it was common for schools to see declines in such indicators.
“Spotswood has been doing really great things in the past five years that I’ve been here, and I’m just really excited to see our teachers and students continue the work that they’ve been doing,” Tinkham said. “I’m excited to be in this new role.”
A dad himself, Derstine, 33, said he knows how nerve-wracking it can be for parents to drop their kids off on the first day at a new school.
Derstine said he dropped his daughter off for the first day of preschool this morning, but she has already been going to the same place in a day care setting, he said.
“That was at 7 a.m. so I had plenty of time,” Derstine said. “We’ve been doing that for a while so it wasn’t like it was her [very] first day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.