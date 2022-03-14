Alex Kaubek had a basketball game at a local rec center planned for the first day of his spring break.
A seventh-grader at Thomas Harrison Middle School, Alex wasn’t expecting the snowstorm that hit Harrisonburg and the surrounding area Saturday morning.
“I thought there would be less snow,” Alex said. “Because it’s the middle of March.”
Spring break began for students like Alex in Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County public schools on Saturday.
Alex’s basketball game was canceled. Instead, he spent the morning catching up on some homework. In the afternoon, Alex and his family hit the slopes outside of Keister Elementary School for some sledding.
Both Waterman Elementary School and Keister Elementary are well known locales for sledding in Harrisonburg. With steep hills free of trees, these spots are known to draw crowds of families when the weather turns snowy.
Many said they’d heard the forecast and were expecting some snow, but many were surprised by the blanket of snow that came Saturday morning. The snow, which started out slushy and then turned to powder, was mostly cleared from the roads by midday.
Gusts of wind occasionally blew the powder in huge clouds that made for some low visibility. Otherwise, the conditions were good for snow fun, like sledding.
On Saturday, the popular sledding spots were less crowded. Handfuls of kids and families hit Waterman Elementary School throughout the day.
At midmorning, the Nunzio family gathered for a last hurrah of sledding.
“I feel like this will probably be the last snowstorm, so we got our sleds out,” Veronica Nunzio said.
Caleb Nunzio, a fifth-grader at Waterman, raced Daniel Rivera, 18, down the slopes, along with Brandon Nunzio, 17. Their dad, Dan Nunzio, watched the fun from the top of the hill with Veronica Nunzio.
While Waterman Elementary saw a few sledders throughout the day, by 3 p.m., the only tracks in the snow at Keister Elementary belonged to Alex.
Alex’s mom, Katya Kaubek said she was surprised there weren’t more sledders at Keister. She said she thought the windy weather might have kept people from going out. Also, many of Alex’s friends had plans to travel out of town during their break, so they weren’t around for the storm.
“We were kind of surprised. Usually, it’s packed but we didn’t see a single person here,” Kaubek said.
Others might have possibly been disheartened by the freezing temperatures after the spring-like weather at the end of last week and just stayed at home.
“It’s been two years of no traveling,” said Kaubek, a professor at James Madison University, which also has its spring break this week. “If there are no plans, there are no plans. We will just stay at home and catch up on reading and writing and all other things.”
