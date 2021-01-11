Sprinklers at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center helped to contain a Sunday evening fire long enough to avoid a "serious outcome," according to a press release from the city.
Firefighters arrived at the health care facility around 5:30 p.m. and, with center workers, evacuated residents from dangerous areas.
The Harrisonburg Electric Commission also responded to the call, disconnecting the site so firefighters could effectively tackle the blaze.
The fire appeared to have been caused by an electrical problem, according to the Harrisonburg Fire Department. There were no injuries, and damages are estimated at $150,000.
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad and city police also responded to the call.
“This fire demonstrates the effective working relationship between multiple agencies during a complex incident,” Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Morris said. “It also highlights the role of a properly operating fire suppression system in protecting the safety of occupants and conservation of property.”
— Staff Reports
