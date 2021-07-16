The summer meal program is an important offering for Harrisonburg City Public Schools. For some students, the meals they receive at school may be the only ones they know for sure they're going to get.
That's why continuing them in the summer is so important, said Andrea Early, executive director of school nutrition.
This summer, meals have been handed out on a daily basis at all schools. However, starting next week, meals will only be handed out Monday through Thursday at Harrisonburg High School.
The Mobile Café will continue to operate at various locations throughout the city until July 28. So far, over the course of four weeks, 15,614 meals have been handed out by the Mobile Café. The Mobile Café only runs on Wednesdays, but bags contain five days' worth of meals.
More information on the summer meal program is available on the Harrisonburg City Public Schools' website.
— Staff Report
