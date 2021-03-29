Lucy Simms’ legacy stretches far beyond the walls of the community center named in her honor.
Born in 1855, Simms began her teaching career at the young age of 17 or 18 after being freed from enslavement.
The impact she left on Harrisonburg is one that can be read in books, seen in collegiate exhibit displays and most recently a historical highway marker.
On March 23, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources announced the approval of 16 new state historical highway markers that are designed to educate and inform the public about specific people, places or events that happened in the area.
Of the 16 markers approved, five highlighted schools or Black educators who had influential careers during segregation — one being Simms.
“Lucy Simms’ impact on our city, and on Virginia as a whole, would best be shared by the thousands of people she reached as an educator,” Mayor Deanna Reed wrote to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. “She rose from a childhood born in enslavement in 1856 to become a college-educated teacher of African American students in the Shenandoah Valley.”
After gaining her freedom, Simms attended the Hampton Normal and Agricultural Institute, now known as Hampton University, from 1874 to 1877, according to research published by the Heritage Museum and VDHR.
After graduating, Simms returned to Harrisonburg to teach in Zenda, a Black community north of Harrisonburg.
Her career started at the Athens Colored School housed inside Longs Chapel. The chapel, which was built in the 1870s and served the former African American community of Zenda, which was listed on the Department of Historic Resource’s Historic Register in 2017.
Simms taught at Longs Chapel for a year before accepting another job at an all-Black school in Harrisonburg.
In 1882, a new schoolhouse for Black students was built off Effinger Street. Simms taught at the school for 51 years until her death in 1934.
It is reported that Simms taught an estimated 1,800 students during her 56-year career as an educator, according to VDHR.
After her death, Harrisonburg officials constructed the Lucy F. Simms School located in the 600 block of Simms Avenue. The school served African American students between 1938 to 1965.
In 2004, an application to have the Lucy F. Simms School added to the state’s Historic Register was approved.
With VDHR’s approval, a historical highway marker will be erected in front of the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center.
“Harrisonburg’s history would not be what it is without Lucy Simms, and our present would not be what it is now without her,” Reed wrote to VDHR.
Biographical information on Simms will be displayed on the marker, as well as how Simms was selected to be one of 10 Virginians represented on the Emancipation Proclamation and Freedom Monument in Richmond in 2017.
Michael Parks, Harrisonburg’s director of communications, said in a press release that once the marker is installed, it will provide information on Simms’ life, accomplishments and the important role she played in shaping the city’s future.
Harrisonburg Public Works will assist in installing the marker later this year. A date has yet to be determined, according to a press release.
The historical highway marker was made possible with help from Sandra Bopp from the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission, Deputy City Manager Ande Banks and Northeast Neighborhood Association President Karen Thomas.
