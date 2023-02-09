A math error that will mean more than $200 million less in state revenue for school divisions across the Commonwealth will have varying effects on local school divisions.
The error was detected last week and was reported to school divisions on Friday.
Rockingham County Public Schools will see about $600,000 less than anticipated due to the math error. However, due to an increase in state sales tax revenue, the county School Board will not have to cut anything from the current budget or the fiscal year 2024 budget, said Cheryl Mast, chief financial officer for the school division.
For a short period, RCPS thought they would be receiving an additional $1.5 million in revenue from sales tax before the math error came to light. Although disappointed that the school division will not see the extent of the additional funding, Mast said no cuts will be necessary.
"I don't have what I thought I had two weeks ago," Mast said. However, the school division is in the early stages of budget planning for the next fiscal year, and the $1.5 million RCPS thought it was receiving had not been earmarked fro anything specific.
In addition, the General Assembly has been instructed to try and find a solution to the math error while developing their budgets so that school divisions can be held harmless. But that is still to be seen, Mast said.
At the end of the day this was a simple computational error and not political driven or motivated.
"There is an accountant [in Richmond] that I feel really bad for," Mast said. "This is a math error that has been politicized. It's a human error."
School districts across Virginia will receive about $202 million less than they anticipated for the current and upcoming fiscal years, thanks to a math error that overestimated their state funding, according to The Washington Post.
The problem originated with an online tool that allows school districts to see how much funding they should expect from the state, a number that takes into account the district’s number of students, how much it receives in property tax revenue and other factors.
The tool has been up since June 2022, and was updated in December, allowing districts to build their budgets around the estimations. But last week it was brought to the attention of the state that the numbers were wrong. The miscalculation occurred after the state failed to account for funding changes connected to the elimination of the state’s tax on groceries, which took effect Jan. 1.
"This affects every school division," said Tracy Shaver, chief financial officer for Harrisonburg City Public Schools. "There was a calculation error in the template."
HCPS will see $303,000 less in this fiscal year, and $656,000 less next year, as a result of the error.
The vote on whether the General Assembly will address this math error could come as early as this week, Shaver said.
He reiterated, as did Mast, that they are very early in the budget development process and therefore this shortfall should not have a huge impact on building the budget moving forward. This year's loss represents about 0.3% of the total operating budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.