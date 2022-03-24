When the pandemic hit and schools were shut down, those working in nutrition services for school divisions across the country were on the front lines in a matter of days handing out meals to families.
Switching gears overnight, putting themselves in harm's way of a virus that at the time was an even greater mystery than it is now, nutrition services workers were considered heroes.
Andrea Early, executive director of nutrition services for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, was hoping that legislators would remember that positivity when deciding on whether to continue funding universal free breakfasts and lunches for kids across the country.
"It really shined a light on the value of school meals for kids, and we were hoping that would resonate with legislators on either side of the aisle," she said. "School nutrition shouldn't be a partisan issue."
Early was with other members of HCPS Central Office staff in Washington, D.C., for a legislative action conference when legislators decided not to continue providing the waivers that had allowed school divisions to provide free meals, both in the cafeteria and meals to go for families.
"We pretty much knew it was going to be dead. The money wasn't in the omnibus bill," Early said.
Mostly, Early is just concerned for school divisions that will once again have to charge students for meals, and the amount of work that will have to go into processing free and reduced lunch applications. But HCPS will not have to worry about that. Because of the population of the city of Harrisonburg, the school division qualifies for free and reduced lunches anyway.
"Because of the community eligibility provision, we will continue to be able to offer breakfast and lunch at no cost," Early said.
But Early was hoping that waivers and funding that allowed for free meals for families would be one of those "positives" that came from the pandemic and would stick around.
While HCPS families won't notice too much change when in comes to meals served while in school, they will notice a change in how meals are given out over the summer. During the pandemic the city schools' mobile cafe would travel to neighborhoods and families could pick up meals for the entire week.
The waiver that allowed for those bulk meals has gone away. Now, the mobile cafe will travel to neighborhoods Monday through Friday and students will be able to get a single meal daily.
But it's not all bad news. Early said she is hopeful that the supply chain issues that have plagued school divisions and limited meal options will wane and HCPS will be able to offer the wide breadth of meal options they were able to before the pandemic.
