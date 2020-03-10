Approvals for rezoning, a special-use permit and a refund for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership are on the agenda for the Harrisonburg City Council meeting today.
On July 31, 2015, AxonAI, a cybersecurity firm located in the city, was awarded a $75,000 grant from VEDP to perform a $1.5 million expansion and create 29 jobs, according to city documents.
The money came from the Commonwealth Opportunity Development fund with the stipulation that 15 of the new jobs had to be maintained and the $1.5 million expansion had to be performed for AxonAI to keep the money, according to city documents.
Harrisonburg city also awarded the firm a $50,000 grant and a $25,000 waiver.
AxonAI did create the new jobs, but did not meet the $1.5 million expansion target, according to city documents.
City staff recommends council approve the funds from the company be returned to VEDP, but does not recommend council reclaim the city’s grants since the jobs were created.
In other business, council will hear from Harrisonburg Cohousing LLC, which wants to rezone 5.5 acres at 650 Keezletown Road from single-family residential for a condominium sites.
Juniper Hill Commons is slated to have 28 units and 56 parking spaces. Over half the land is planned to be green space and the entrance and exit will be off of Keezletown Road.
Another housing decision for council will be from Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, which wants a special-use permit for multiple family homes at Park Road, Shank Drive, and Spruce, Pine and Hawthorne courts, according to city documents.
The plan calls to replace three, quad-plex single-story town homes with larger homes of the same style.
