Alexa Fernandez-Claudio stared intently at the project before her behind the safety of her disposable, blue paper mask.
There were two Styrofoam cups and a tube of taped-together paper anchoring them. It may not look like anything, but when Alexa tells you “it’s a bridge,” you can immediately see it. And it’s a clever bridge at that, by “walking across” you remain safely in the tube.
The bridge is part of a STEM challenge that all kindergarten through fifth-grade students in Harrisonburg City Public Schools are participating in. Each student was given, or picked up in most cases, a packet with all the supplies they would need to make their bridge.
On Wednesday, packets were delivered to dozens of students attending the Horizon’s Edge Learning Foundation’s enrichment camp this school year — Alexa, a fourth-grader, being one of them.
“I’m not excited. I’m very excited,” Alexa said. She first drew her bridge design on a piece of paper before crafting it. She has a week to work on it before it’s presented to her class over Zoom. She was in the midst of adding anchoring poles made out of Popsicle sticks Wednesday afternoon.
Alexa said she likes being at the enrichment camp instead of home, because “home is boring.”
“I like soccer and art and archery. I like everything,” Alexa said.
Third-grader Carlos Garcia took a different approach to his bridge. He used both paper and Popsicle sticks to create a platform, and the platform was raised using rolled up paper and Styrofoam cups as legs.
“I’m having fun, but it’s to learn, too,” Carlos said.
During this time of virtual learning amid the pandemic, Harrisonburg City Public Schools uses “Wonderful Wednesdays” for enrichment activities, according to Amy Sabarre, director of science, technology, engineering and math education for the district.
After many hours of collaboration with a team of STEM teachers, Sabarre came up with the idea of take-home STEM challenges that students could complete outside of their synchronous and asynchronous classes. There will be a variety of STEM challenges during the school year, but “Bridge to Success” is the first one.
Students in grades kindergarten through second are using “Three Billy Goats Gruff” as the anchoring text for the project. Students read the book with their class and then were challenged to create their own version of the bridge in the story.
There are certain criteria for the project, such as height and width, but after that students are free to be creative with their challenge product.
For grades three through five, the emphasis was more on architecture, Sabarre said.
“They have a week to do their stuff, and then they will share and see their designs,” Sabarre said.
She added that she hopes this, like many STEM activities, reinforces the idea that learning can be fun, and that the children are creative people who can create and design.
“There is an individuality that can come with that,” Sabarre said. She also hopes that students will see the relevance of STEM studies all around them in their day-to-day lives.
“I hope it’s more big picture than just SOL objectives,” Sabarre said.
