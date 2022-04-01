Student could be heard saying things like “That was so cool,” and “Thanks, Ms. Adjety, it was an amazing show,” following the performances of Step Afrika! at Skyline Middle School on Thursday.
Step Afrika! is a touring step company, the oldest in the country. The group formed in 1994 in Washington, D.C., and now tours the world bringing Black culture and history to students.
The performance was organized by Skyline teacher Anita Adjety as part of the Falcon Student Ambassadors. The Falcon Student Ambassadors are student leaders that form different events for the school. They come up with different things as far as educating their peers, Adjety said. Every week, different activities are planned.
The performance of Step Afrika! was part of this week’s theme of “Soaring Dreams: Black History Education.” Stepping derived from African culture and it is an African dance that incorporates slapping the arms, legs and chest and was created in West Africa by slaves when slave owners refused to let them communicate by drums.
“Dance affirmed life and the outlook of the future,” Adjety said. “We hope students can be inspired to keep the cultural traditions alive.”
Teaching Black history shouldn’t be something that only occurs in the month of February like a box to be checked, Adjety said. And it’s more than the study of slavery.
“It is about emphasizing the values of community, celebration and successes,” Adjety said. “Bringing Step Afrika! allows us to have a deeper conversation about Black history that’s not in the textbooks. We want students in general to feel energized to learn something new besides what’s in the textbooks.”
Having the Falcon Student Ambassadors has given students the opportunity to make the school experience their own and gives them a say in the place they come to five days out of the week.
“When I hear them talk among each other, it’s like I’m seeing generational leaders building history,” said Adjety, who has been the FSA adviser for five years. “They talk about the events for years to come and that is building history itself.”
