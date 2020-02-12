A teacher at Stone Spring Elementary School in Harrisonburg has received a grant from Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom.
Brianna Burton, an advanced learning specialist, received one of 20 grants given to schools across the commonwealth for a project involving aquaponics systems, according to Stone Spring Principal Kathleen Taylor.
According to theaquaponicsource.com, an equipment supplier, aquaponics is the practice of raising fish in a controlled environment and using their waste to fertilize plants growing in the water the fish occupy.
Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom gave 20 STEM grants to schools and a 4-H chapter for this spring, according to a press release.
The grants total $9,000 and will provide 8,000 youth in 19 localities with agriculture experiences incorporating science, technology, engineering and mathematics, the release says. Projects include topics like hydroponics, animal agriculture and leadership development.
Grants were made possible through funding from the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom.
"Agriculture in the Classroom STEM grants provide an opportunity for educators to integrate science, technology, engineering, agriculture and mathematics," Tammy Maxey, Virginia AITC senior education manager, said in a press release. "The spring STEM grants enable students to have an agricultural experience while integrating higher-level STEM concepts."
