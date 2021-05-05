Evelyn Uhl’s first year at Stone Spring Elementary School as a reading specialist was during the pandemic. Wanting to help feel connected to students, staff and the community despite not seeing them at school, Uhl decided to volunteer to hand out meals to families.
Uhl, along with a group of about four others, began by handing out meals twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, before going to once a week on Tuesday evenings.
“We had no idea when we started in March that we’d be doing it for so long,” Uhl said. Unlike other schools and school divisions, the group of four who originally volunteered to help stuck with it every week for over a year. At the end of April the service concluded and meal pickup began at Harrisonburg High School.
In total, Uhl and her co-workers put in about 87 hours handing out meals to families over the course of 13 and a half months, that’s a total of more than three and a half days, and it was entirely voluntary.
“These teachers are amazing,” Principal Kathleen Taylor said.
And while it’s easy to admire the dedication of these teachers, it was also an enjoyable experience for them, Uhl said.
“There was some tough weather sometimes,” she said. “Some thunderstorms and very cold weather. But we laughed a lot.”
Lori King, an English as a second language teacher, agreed that it was a fun bonding experience between the four ladies and a great way to get to know families, both Stone Spring families and those from other schools. Any Harrisonburg family could pick up meals from any of the pickup locations, regardless if it was their school or not.
It also allowed them to get to know the kitchen staff, King said, which is an opportunity that they wouldn’t have normally.
Now that the meal pickup has gone to the high school, Tuesday evenings are just like any other evening.
Uhl realized it was Tuesday but that after school she’d just be going home.
“It’s kinda sad,” Uhl said. “I miss seeing my girls.”
“Yeah. It was a special time,” King agreed.
Both Uhl and King said it was special and important to be able to help families in this way that needed it during a difficult time.
Students learning virtually may pick up a week’s worth of meals on Wednesday evenings from 4:30 to 6 at Harrisonburg High School.
