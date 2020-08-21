Two months after announcing the Stonewall Jackson Inn Bed and Breakfast would change its name, co-owner Joel Graham said Thursday the change is “close to being finalized.”
“We have [the name] finalized and are moving on with the next phase,” Joel Graham said.
Joel Graham declined to say what the new name of the Harrisonburg bed and breakfast would be, but said the couple has “locked on a name.”
Since announcing their intent to change the name of the inn to best represent as many people as possible, Harrisonburg couple and owners Becca and Joel Graham have spent the last few months digging into how the name change would impact the business.
“We built a big list of all the things that needed changing,” Joel Graham said.
For more than 20 years, the bed and breakfast perched off the corner of East Market and Reservoir streets has paid tribute to Confederate Maj. Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, who earned his nickname at the 1861 Battle of Manassas, where he and his men were said to be “standing like a stone wall” and served as a rallying point for a Confederate victory, The Associated Press reported.
After purchasing the inn last summer from former innkeeper Wayne Engel, Joel Graham said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record they would keep the Stonewall Jackson name to prevent making changes from how Engel ran the business before learning the “goods and the bads.”
But as Confederate monuments throughout the state are scheduled to come down or being brought down by protesters, along with changing the names of buildings and schools named after Confederate leaders, Joel and Becca Graham decided to pursue a name change to their business as well and said the response was “mixed.”
“People were excited and encouraged by the idea of changing the name,” Joel Graham said. “But their were a fair amount of negativity toward the change.”
Joel Graham said majority of the negative responses they received were “knee-jerk reactions” from people who either did not live in Harrisonburg or did not know the business owners. With every comment of disapproval they received, Joel Graham said it opened up the opportunity for conversation.
Following the name-change announcement, Becca and Joel Graham created a GoFundMe page to help raise funds to cover the expenses associated with changing the name, such as new signage, a website redesign, new merchandise, logo and marketing.
“We saw great support from the fundraiser,” Joel Graham said.
The goal was to raise $15,000 and as of Thursday, nearly $3,000 was raised.
Joel Graham said they created the fundraiser to allow people a “clear path in being involved if that is what people wanted.”
“We brought in some money from the fundraiser, but we didn’t want to push it,” he said. “And we won’t continue to promote it.”
Moving forward, Joel Graham said he hoped people understand that his and Becca’s hearts are “all in this” and that they are committed to cultivating and growing their local business.
“For us, we want people to get to know us and our business,” he said.
