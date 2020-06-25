Perched off the corner of East Market and Reservoir streets sits the Stonewall Jackson Inn Bed and Breakfast, a well-known establishment that has paid tribute to Confederate Maj. Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson for more than 20 years.
The name, however, will soon change.
Harrisonburg couple Becca and Joel Graham, owners of the bed and breakfast, announced on Facebook their intent to change the name of the inn in order to best represent as many people as possible.
“If even one person was offended ... that is not OK with us,” Joel Graham said. “I certainly expect there will be mixed opinions on that change and that is something we are prepared for.”
The new name for the inn has not been decided, but the couple is accepting suggestions.
Becca and Joel Graham purchased the Stonewall Jackson Inn Bed and Breakfast last summer after the previous innkeeper, Wayne Engel, stopped taking reservations in 2018. The couple rented a room from Engel in 2018 and expressed interest in taking over the establishment.
The house was built in 1880 and converted into an inn more than 20 years ago. The home features a Victorian-style exterior and Queen Anne interior with 10 guest rooms, 18 bathrooms and four kitchens.
After a number of renovations, the inn was reopened in August of last year. In a previous interview with the Daily News-Record, Joel Graham said they would keep the Stonewall Jackson name in order to prevent making changes from how Engel ran the business before learning the “goods and the bads.”
But as Confederate monuments throughout the state are scheduled to come down or being brought down by protestors, along with changing the names of buildings and schools named after Confederate leaders, Joel and Becca Graham decided to pursue a name change to their business as well.
“We felt it was best to reopen with the existing name and the plan was to have a steady and increased volume year in 2020 and make the name change in 2021,” said Joel Graham. “But when the events in Minnesota transpired, it became increasing clear to us that it was definitely the right time to make that change.”
The movement started in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after his neck was pinned under the knee of a white officer for nearly nine minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been fired and is charged with murder.
Outrage over his death and treatment of Black people by police has prompted a larger discussion over systemic racism, and statues and other honors to Confederate leaders are facing renewed criticism.
Jackson earned his nickname at the 1861 Battle of Manassas where he and his men were said to be “standing like a stone wall” and served as a rallying point for a Confederate victory, the Associated Press reports.
Jackson left a prominent mark in the Shenandoah Valley through his 1862 Shenandoah Valley campaign, which was considered to be the “most brilliant in United States, if not world, military history,” according to the National Park Service.
In 30 days of Jackson’s campaign, his men covered 350 miles, defeated three Union commands in five battles, caused 5,000 casualties and kept nearly 60,000 Federal soldiers in the Valley instead of Richmond.
“The 1862 Shenandoah Valley Campaign made "Stonewall" Jackson the most celebrated soldier in the Confederacy — until he was eclipsed by General Robert E. Lee — and greatly lifted the morale of the Southern homefront,” NPS reports.
But the history of Confederate leaders and the impact they left has sparked controversial topics of discussion.
On June 16, the Stonewall Jackson Hotel and Conference Center in Staunton announced on Facebook its intent to “appropriately update the name of the property.”
“At the time of reopening there was discussion within the ownership group regarding the property’s name. It was decided that due to the rooftop sign’s historical significance to the city the original name would remain. However, upon reflection, the owners recently decided that retaining the hotel’s historical name may no longer be appropriate. They believe it is important to consider the decisions of the past, but move forward in a positive and enlightened way to create a welcoming atmosphere for everyone,” the post stated.
In Rockingham County, a change.org petition was created created imploring the Rockingham County School Board to change the name of Turner Ashby High School that honors a Confederate cavalry commander in the Civil War. A petition to keep the name has also been created.
On Monday, James Madison University announced that senior leadership will recommend the board of visitors change the names of Ashby, Jackson and Maury halls. Officials will not, however, consider changing the school’s name from the nation’s fourth president.
