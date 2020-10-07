Lucia Gabel likes to FaceTime her friends between her virtual classes during the week. It gives her a sense of normalcy, as if she were in school and chatting between classes.
The Harrisonburg High School junior has, like all of her peers, spent the last month and a half taking all of her classes online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The experience has had its ups and downs, and while she feels this school year, as well as the summer and end of the 2019-20 school year, has brought a lot of personal growth, there are many things she misses as well.
“I know a lot of people have said this, but the connections with other people,” Gabel said when asked what she misses the most, adding that she particularly misses the time she spent with peers that she might not otherwise hang out with outside of school.
If the option were available to go back to school, Gabel said she probably would, but it’s a decision she would have to make with her family.
“We’ve been very careful during this whole thing,” she said.
But virtual learning is quickly feeling like a new normal. Gabel gets up at 7:30 a.m. after her five alarms go off and begins classes 8 a.m. There are 10-minute breaks between classes and a break for lunch.
The school day goes by quicker, but the afternoon is often spent doing homework. Sitting in front of a computer all day has not been good for her, Gabel said.
But overall, virtual learning has become a lot more streamlined with fewer technical issues on both her end and her teachers’.
“Now it’s just more of a schedule and a routine for me,” Gabel said.
HHS senior Dany Medhin said the virtual learning experience has been interesting so far.
“I’m still getting used to waking up and going right to my computer. It’s a little draining to say the least, but considering the circumstances, I’m adapting,” she said.
Like Gabel, Medhin misses the people most of all. She misses interacting and building relationships.
“It also just doesn’t feel the same with teachers. No matter how much they try to make class interactive, the internet is not on their side,” she said.
And it might sound weird, but Medhin said she misses the brick-and-mortar aspect of school. Having a building to go to every day. Her dining room table just doesn’t feel the same.
Medhin tells herself that she would go back to school only if COVID-19 went away. But virtual learning and being away from her friends is wearing on her.
“It can get so frustrating when things are lagging or the internet doesn’t work or when you can’t communicate across everything you mean,” she said.
But Medhin knows that the virus is serious and people’s health has to come before the momentary unhappiness that this pandemic is causing her.
Fellow HHS senior Oziel Valdez has had an overall positive experience with virtual learning so far. It’s not perfect, but the level of learning he’s receiving has been good.
“It has been hard getting adjusted and having the mental motivation to do it every day and to accept that this will be how my senior year will be for a while, but I am most definitely coming to terms with it,” he said. “Not only that, but I feel like there is such a great support system between teachers and students regarding technical and at-home issues. I know I can be transparent with my teachers about at-home situations and they can do the same back with a mutual understanding. We all are trying our hardest.”
Missing friends is hard, so every day during lunch, Valdez sets up a Zoom meeting with them to chat and catch up and talk about classes.
Despite virtual learning going well for Valdez, he said there is so much he misses about in-person learning. Going from being surrounded by people for six to eight hours a day to being isolated for that same amount of time a day has been lonely and jarring.
“One of the most integral parts of high school, especially senior year, is making those connections for a year, whether with teachers or peers. Now, virtually, it just becomes a hundred times more difficult,” he said.
If there was a safe way to return to in-person learning, Valdez said he probably would return. Because it’s his senior year, Valdez feels a strong desire to be able to give a proper goodbye to HHS and the people he’s met there. But safety has to be the No. 1 priority.
“Yes, my senior year may be potentially ruined, but that is a small sacrifice for the safety and health for everyone in the Harrisonburg community,” Valdez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.