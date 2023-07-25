KEEZLETOWN — There is a large community working to ensure an annual summer camp with a unique cause goes well goes well.
Brethren Woods Conference and Retreat Center Executive Director Linetta Alley said she even held a sound system plug into a wall for a whole presentation during Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp.
“We're happy to do those kinds of things to make things run smoothly for them,” Alley said.
Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp starts Sunday and runs through Aug. 5 at Brethren Woods Camp. The camp brings the community together to help children who are burn survivors enjoy regular summertime activities, process trauma and difficult emotions and connect with their peers who are also burn survivors.
The camp is often referred to as burn camp and “is the one week out of the year when children, who are burned survivors, can come to a place and literally just be kids,” said Chief Matt Tobia of the Harrisonburg Fire Department.
Tobia has been involved with the camp for 24 years. Tobia does the “logistics piece” of the camp, and he and his wife volunteer at burn camp, Tobia said. He looks forward to helping every year and having the “opportunity to give these kids a chance to have a week of normalcy,” Tobia said.
Brethren Woods Camp and Retreat Center has been the host site for Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp since 2003, according to Linetta Alley, Executive Director of the camp and retreat center.
Brethren Woods Camp and Retreat Center provide the facilities, cleaning, food and the behind-the-scenes support needed for campers and volunteers, according to Alley.
“We just really enjoy relating to them and helping to provide the support that they need to be able to focus on their campers and run their program,” Alley said. “We can do that kind of behind-the-scenes piece to make that happen.”
Before campers arrive, Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp staff share a meal list, food allergies, details about the events they will facilitate and how many campers will be attending. Then Alley and her staff can have everything ready for campers, Alley said.
“I've really enjoyed the partnership with [Mid-Atlanitc Burn Camp] and also just the relationships that we have formed with their directors and with their staff, and many of their campers,” Alley said.
Alley also enjoys the relationships she has built with Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp staff and volunteers, and first responders.
Camp Horizons, in Harrisonburg, is also a key organization that helps with burn camp. Camp Horizons provides high adventure support for burn camp. This includes taking children horseback riding, canoeing and rock climbing, Tobia said.
There are also numerous volunteers that help with burn camp. This includes help with traveling and planning activities like crafts, nature, games and making sure the pool is ready for campers.
Burn camp is free for children that attend.
Mid-Atlantic burn camp is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. The founders and directors of Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp are Linda C. French and E. Tonas Kalil. They operate on the support of various burn foundations and other philanthropic organizations that are focused on burn treatment and burn survivors, according to Tobia. Donations can be accepted through their website, https://midatlanticburncamp.org.
