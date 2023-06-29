BRIDGEWATER — This year marks the 16th time the Berry Family Food Drive has taken place to serve community members in need and on Wednesday, July 5, at 1 p.m. organizers of the drive will host a ribbon cutting event at Bridgewater Foods — marking the official start of a summer grocery drive.
During the drive, shoppers can find bags inside Bridgewater Foods to fill with $10 worth of groceries. Bags are collected in a bin located just past the checkout counter and will be picked up and delivered to the Salvation Army on a weekly basis.
"I know how it is to have no money in my pocket," recalled James "Bucky" Berry — who has been feeding Harrisonburg residents through food drives for decades. "If I can keep one person from going hungry, than I have [fulfilled my] mission."
According to Berry, the Salvation Army pantry is down to some of its last shelves of supplies and without more donations the organization will soon have to start dipping into other funds to purchase food for its clients. Berry is hopeful to rally the "generous" Harrisonburg-Rockingham community to collect several thousand bags of food in the coming month.
Bridgewater Foods is located at 519 North Main Street and is open Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
