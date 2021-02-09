It has been almost a year since some Harrisonburg City Public Schools students have been in the classroom and around their peers.
As HCPS continues to open up more, students are being reunited. But around the holidays, Superintendent Michael Richards couldn't say when or for how many students school would open up. He wanted to make a promise to students about when they would see each other again.
From this promise the idea for an intensive, four-week summer school program emerged. Richards couldn't predict what the virus would be doing and what the world would look like half a year out. But he could predict that come June the weather would be nice enough and warm enough to host kids outdoors, where they could spread out.
"I wanted to promise students that they would be back together," Richards said.
The summer camp, which begins on June 21 and goes through July 16, will be available for free to all students in grades kindergarten through eighth. High school students will have their own version of summer school that is focused on credit recovery.
In terms of physical space, each school's camp will look a little different. Each school has been tasked with developing outdoor classroom spaces that suit the campus of that school and can begin being used in the spring.
But the curriculum for each school will be the same and will be focused on remediation after the loss of learning that occurred due to the pandemic, as well as enrichment. Standards of Learning objectives will inform what is taught during the summer program, but how each school presents those lessons will vary a bit, Richards said.
The program is not mandatory but is encouraged for all students, regardless of how well they thrived during virtual learning. The camps will be Monday through Friday and take place all day. This is a deviation from the summer schools in the past that have been three shortened days a week.
To pay for a four-week summer camp for all students, HCPS is using a few different funding sources. It is using already budgeted funds for summer school, enrichment opportunities, as well as funds from the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. The cost of the summer program has not been shared with the School Board yet.
The dates for the summer camp have been chosen to allow teachers to have a little break between the end of the school year and the start of summer camp. It also allows room for new teachers to go through normal training before the start of the fall semester without there being an overlap with the summer camp.
While school continues to open for HCPS students, the summer camp is a guarantee that all elementary school and middle school students will be back in the classroom, albeit an outdoor classroom, and together once again.
