As Langston Richards quickly crossed the parking lot of his school where he is a rising fourth-grader, he said to no one in particular: “It’s a great day to be at Smithland.”
Langston’s father, Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards, said it’s something Langston says every day, and summer is no exception.
Langston gets to his classroom for day three of summer school for HCPS on Thursday before deciding he wants breakfast after all. He hurried down the hall to pick up a tray with a muffin, milk and an apple.
He sat with his friends, fellow rising fourth-graders, and doesn’t notice when his dad sneaks out of the classroom.
Soon Langston and his classmates are in the STEM lab taking care of their radish seeds and doing experiments with cars they built the day before.
The pace of summer school, which began on Tuesday for HCPS and will go through July 8, is slower and the goal is to both focus on academics but also have fun.
“After the extremely difficult two years they have had, they deserve to have some fun,” Richards said.
HCPS offered summer school to all elementary school and middle school families. But the focus is on remediation and enrichment, so those students who are trying to catch up on concepts or students who are ahead and could use some more one-on-one time with teachers.
The pandemic caused a lot of students to fall behind while they were out of the classroom for a year. Unfortunately, during the summer of 2020, summer school was not possible, Richards said. Elementary and middle school students returned to the classroom in April of 2021, an entire year after they were sent home as a result of the pandemic. Many students were dealing with the consequences of “unfinished learning.”
Literacy and math were of the utmost importance when it came to bridging the gap between the time that was lost during the pandemic, Richards has said. An intensive summer school was designed for 2021 to help do just that.
And while academics are still the core of what this summer’s four-week school is about, it’s also about hands-on learning and outdoor play and things kids should be doing anyway, Richards said.
Sarah Yoder, a teacher’s aide during the regular school year, is helping out in the fourth grade summer school classroom this year. Normally, Yoder works with just one student, so it’s been nice to have a classroom full of kids.
Yoder said that the goal of summer school is to help students catchup on concepts they may not have grasped fully during the school year.
But there is also a community engagement aspect to it as well.
“It’s nice to see kids and families that we might not otherwise meet,” Yoder said.
