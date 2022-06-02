A survey asking individuals to prioritize how the city should spend some of its $24 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding is now available.
The survey, which is available in English and Spanish, can be found on the city's website at www.Harrisonburgva.gov/ARPA. The questionnaire asks respondents to rank the needs — such as increasing safe, accessible and sustainable housing and improving community mental and physical health — that were identified through a survey, small group discussions and three community meetings.
The areas of need include:
- Increasing safe, accessible and affordable housing
- Expanding and enhancing public spaces
- Upgrading neighborhood livability and sustainability
- Improving community mental and physical health
- Strengthening support for K-12 students
- Supporting workers and working families
- Building capacity of city government and its services
- Improving how we get around
The survey asks participants to rank funding priorities in their top two categories.
"Throughout this process, we have heard our community describe the biggest needs they and their families are experiencing in our city," Mayor Deanna Reed said in a statement. "My colleagues and I are eager to move forward on addressing many of these issues our community has identified, but to do so we need people to speak up and help us recognize the best, most impactful steps we should take to benefit as many people as possible."
This spring, city officials sought feedback on how the money should be used through a public engagement period that garnered more than 2,000 responses.
City officials said "pop-up engagement opportunities" will take place across the city at local parks and other locations the community gathers.
Survey results will be presented to Harrisonburg City Council in June.
As of March 10, Harrisonburg City Council has obligated ARPA funding to support three projects, including construction of a fifth fire station in the Park View neighborhood, to acquire property to establish the city's first, permanent low-barrier shelter and to support retention payments to retention payments to city staff members.
