Everyone participating in Saturday’s 19th annual Race to Beat Breast Cancer 5K Run/Walk had their own reasons for being there, whether it be to support a family member, friend or colleague battling breast cancer.
For Caroline Spiers, of McGaheysville, completing the 5K was personal.
“I’m a survivor,” she said.
Spiers said it had been eight years since she survived her battle with breast cancer, and she has participated in the 5K every year since.
With her hot pink tutu, pastel pink event shirt and sash with the word “survivor” written along satin fabric, Spiers crossed the finish line with her family and friends knowing she would be supported every step of the way.
“I do it for the fight,” she said. “I know we are going to win and beat this.”
More than 400 people came out to Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg on Saturday to participate in the event, held during Breast Cancer Awareness month.
The race is hosted by Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation each year as a fundraiser for the RMH Foundation to benefit breast cancer treatment and support at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
As of Saturday, $1,261 had been raised to benefit the RMH Foundation.
Funds from the race go toward paying for screening mammograms for under- or uninsured people, as well as hotel lodging for patients traveling for radiation therapy, and wigs.
Erik Dart, Harrisonburg athletics manager and co-director of the 5K, said what is special about the event is how all proceeds stay local.
“It all goes to the RMH Foundation for care and treatment,” he said. “The people who participate can see where the money is going and they can see where it goes instead of a national event.”
Dart said that in many cases, participants are able to meet individuals in person who have benefited from the RMH Foundation’s services.
“For us, this is something we take pride in as a department,” he said. “People can see the community cares about this cause.”
Breast cancer is the most common cancer for women globally and second in the United States. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 1 in 8 women and 1 in 1,000 men in the U.S. are at risk for developing breast cancer.
In 2021, the National Breast Cancer Foundation reported that roughly 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S., along with more than 49,000 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer.
One of the sponsors of the event, Legacy Surgery in Harrisonburg, gathered a group of people to participate in the event, including owner Jeff Kesecker.
Kesecker said roughly 20 co-workers, family and friends ran or walked the 5K Saturday.
“It’s important to support women’s health and particularly underserved communities,” he said.
Kesecker said the race was personal to him because his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer but is in remission.
Brooke Pritt, of Staunton, said she participated in the 5K because she has a family member who is fighting breast cancer. Saturday’s 5K was the first race Pritt ever ran.
“It’s all for a good cause,” she said.
Pritt said the Race to Beat Breast Cancer 5K Run/Walk was a great way to bring people together to raise money for something that could use all the fundraising it can get.
“It’s changing lives,” she said. “I will definitely do this again.”
