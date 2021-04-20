A red Chevrolet Equinox slammed through the waiting room of a Sentara medical facility Tuesday afternoon, sending two people to the hospital with minor injuries.
Emergency crews responded to Sentara South Main Health Center, located at 1661 S. Main St., shortly before 1 p.m.
Once on scene, police and firefighters found the SUV inside the building. The initial report to 911 indicated that someone was pinned under the vehicle. However, that report turned out to false.
"It could have been something a lot more tragic," Interim Police Chief Gabriel Camacho said.
Deputy Fire Chief Steve Morris said two people went to Sentara RMH Medical Center.
The driver, whose name hasn't been released, was taken by ambulance. Morris said staff at the doctor's office told him that a patient in the waiting room self-reported to Sentara RMH.
The vehicle traveled through the parking lot, into a landscaped area, crashed into a large window and came to rest in the middle of the waiting room.
The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating how the crash happened.
A Harrisonburg building inspector looked the property over Tuesday and allowed employees to enter a portion of the building but prohibited staff from entering the damaged side of the building.
"There's some stability concerns," Morris said.
Morris said members of the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Technical Rescue Team spent the afternoon stabilizing a load-bearing wall that was damaged in the crash.
It's unclear when the facility, which is primarily used for family medicine doctors, will reopen.
Morris said Tuesday's crash was one of the more significant crashes into a building he's seen in years.
"It's been a while since I've seen one like this," he said.
(1) comment
What is a low-bearing wall?? Did you mean load bearing wall?
