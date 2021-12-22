T&E Meats, an independent meat processor in Harrisonburg, and the city received $25,000 in grant money for a new patty making machine and cooling system for the business' pacing room, according to a press release from the office of Gov. Ralph Northam.
The grant is part of $160,000 to similar projects across the state through the Agriculture and Forestry Industry Development Fund Infrastructure Grant Program.
T&E Meats has been in business since 1940 and processes meat for roughly 300 farmers a year.
Farmers have increasingly sought the work of smaller processors as supply chain issues have caused large delays in producers being able to get their meat processed at larger facilities and an increased demand for locally sourced food.
— Ian Munro contributed to this report
