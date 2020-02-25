Perched at the corner of Liberty and Charles streets less than 2 miles from downtown Harrisonburg is a stout brick building, leftover from 1939, that looks like a five-door garage. But inside, the operation is constantly in the flux of life and death, playing a key role in keeping local farms afloat.
From millennials celebrating the farm-to-table movement to rural families preparing a roast from their backyard piggies, meat processing plants are the middle men that guarantee clean and quality cuts of red meat that find its way into favorite dishes.
T&E Meats is a small, multi-species processing operation that serves between 250 and 300 farms each year in Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia. General manager Joe Cloud said the company offers processing for a variety of meats from beef, pork, lamb and goat to the occasional yak and water buffalo. Operating from the small lot, it is less efficient and hard to compete against larger, national processors. Still, Cloud said he is satisfied with the scale of business because it guarantees each packaged item is local and uses as few animals as possible.
“We’re a cow-calf operation state. What does that mean? They all end up on our plate, but they go through Oklahoma and Colorado and Nebraska to get there,” Cloud said. “The basics to that story is that agribusiness in America, everything is a huge commodity. Everything gets pulled apart and put back together again. … We’re like one of the places that doesn’t happen.”
Monday is bacon day at the plant, and anywhere from 200 to 500 pounds of pork strips will be prepared for the week. Cloud said the business’ output is small compared to national competitors, but it is a system that caters to local farms.
“That’s the niche we’re in, being able to work with smaller, more traditional farmers,” Cloud said.
Cloud grew up on a 100-acre farm in Pennsylvania where his family raised sheep, but he and his siblings were less interested in the agricultural business. Cloud pursued landscape architecture for 20 years. When his parents decided to retire their Staunton-area farm, Cloud returned to take care of them.
The plot was leased to Polyface Farm, owned by Joel Salatin, and the two began the meat-packaging venture in 2008, serving four local farms under their own private labels. Today, T&E Meats services over 60 farmers who brand their own meats, plus clients and farmers who process for personal consumption.
Joel’s son, Daniel Salatin, is the director of operations at Polyface Farm, and credits meat processing as the market tool that allows farmers to concentrate and sustain business in spite of stipulations that limit farmers’ economic venues.
“It’s quite impossible, practically speaking, for a farm like ourselves to raise beef, pork, lamb and other large meats and be able to sell it in a retail form other than just alive, so the problem is farmers are not getting that retail dollar,” Salatin said. “If you just sell a cow walking around, not a lot of people can do much with that. Having it in beautiful little packages in your freezers adds a lot.”
Beyond extending ease of retail access, he said keeping the footprint local cleans up a lot of red tape and permits farmers to focus on maintaining their farms.
“It directly allows me to be farming full time, making a living wage off of a medium-sized operation ... and create a situation where we are creating a very reliable and comfortable food system because it’s not being shipped around the globe,” Salatin said. “Having things done locally is a way to have that security and peace of mind.”
Once sliced, diced and packaged away, T&E Meats sources to various retailers like the Friendly City Food Co-op. Co-op general manager Steve Cooke said the shop has partnered with T&E Meats since it opened as the main provider of fresh meat, and both quality and proximity to the area are huge draws for customers. The shop’s bulk of meat sales come from Polyface Farms and J&L Green Farm, also packaged by T&E Meats.
“We’re ordering an entire cow per month,” Cooke said. “It’s high quality. They have a good reputation for a reason. Most of it is Polyface and J&L Green, but they have really good reputations, and people will seek them out. People will drive here from Charlottesville or even further and buy 10-packs of sausages at once.”
Besides the reliable quality of product that customers associate with the farms, Cooke emphasized that T&E Meats is also an educational resource that partners with businesses to ensure they understand the processing and purchasing rhythms of agribusiness.
“They’ve been very supportive of giving us advice and helping us,” Cooke said. “It’s nice to have a meat processor that’s 3 miles away that provides the kind of service we get. Without T&E Meats, the nearest processors that could provide that kind of service for us is in Highland County, which would be a lot more difficult for us.”
Cloud said co-packing facilities are few and far between that offer United States Department of Agriculture and state inspection labels to allow retail of processed meats, especially larger animals like cattle.
“They don’t have a lot of processing capacity in West Virginia, so we have folks that come a fair amount of distance,” Cloud said. “It almost doesn’t happen at all for beef in Virginia.”
The meat processing plant is also a benefit for students of agriculture production. Three years ago, T&E Meats began partnering with Massanutten Technical Center to allow emerging agriculturalists an exclusive opportunity to study the managing and marketing that goes into farm sales.
Eric Fitzgerald is the director of career and technical Education for Rockingham County Public Schools and co-owner of Starview Farms. Fitzgerald’s farm uses T&E Meats’ services, and he said the certified humane processor prioritizes education.
“We are finding more and more people have very little connection to agriculture. Consumers just don’t know where their meat is coming from,” Fitzgerald said. “They really are good about educating their customers. They’re not just there to cut your meat and get in, get out. I have been really impressed by the quality of service offered, whether you’re a farmer or you’ve never bought meat before. They’re really helpful.”
Announced in 2016, a state Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development grant of $50,000 plus a $50,000 local match, earned with help from the city of Harrisonburg, allowed T&E Meats to begin offering value-added products such as cured bacon and ham over a year ago.
With the additional space, T&E Meats has been able to better contain meats between stages of processing for additional health safety measures and increase dry aging. Pork is now cured and smoked in a one-truck Kerres smoke-air oven. In the smoker, small beech pellets add another layer of flavor to the meat before packaging.
While known to customers and partners as T&E Meats, the company is actually owned by Salatin & Cloud LLC and uses the trade name T&E Meats out of local tradition in memory of the previous business, Harrisonburg Wholesale Meats, better known to the community as T&E because it was run by Tommy and Erma May. Now, T&E stands for “True & Essential Meats.”
