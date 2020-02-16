A regional teacher fair, aimed to connect teacher hopefuls with area school divisions, was held on Saturday at Harrisonburg High School.
The 20th annual Teacher Recruitment Fair was attended by nine school divisions — Augusta County, Greene County, Harrisonburg City, Madison County, Page County, Rockingham County, Shenandoah County, Staunton City and Waynesboro City public schools.
Over the past few years the number of teacher candidates attending the fair has dwindled. In 2015, 348 teacher hopefuls attended the event. That was number was down by 100 in 2019.
Rockingham County Schools interviewed 172 candidates on Saturday, said Michele Judd, chief human resources officer for the school division. About 85% of the those interviews were scheduled, and the rest were walk-ups who hadn't planned to attend the fair or interview with the school division.
"I feel good about it," Judd said. "For us that is a good turnout."
But even so, the number of people attending the fair is going down, a trend that mirrors the need for teachers not just in the commonwealth, but across the country.
"I would say it's probably similar to last year, but less," Judd said.
Judd said she's not sure what percentage of teachers who end up working for Rockingham County Public Schools end up there as a result of the job fair. A lot of teachers end up being hired because they were placed with the school division for their student teaching and like it enough to stay.
Rockingham County Schools employs about 900 licensed professionals at any given time. Each year the school division typically hires about 100 new teachers.
