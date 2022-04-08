Hearing the impact you've made as a teacher straight from the mouths of students is enough to make anyone teary-eyed. Every year the Massanutten Regional Library sponsors an essay contest that asks students to do just that. The responses are always heartwarming and a joy to read, said Mary Golden Hughes, director of advancement for MRL.
A winner is chosen from the high school and middle school level, as well as grades kindergarten through second grade and third through fifth. A runner-up is also chosen.
More than 250 essays were submitted, about 100 more than in 2020 when the contest was last held, Hughes said. The essays were judged by the Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg.
Winning essayists and their honored teachers were recognized at an awards celebration on Thursday at the Central Library in downtown Harrisonburg. Cash awards were given to the winning students and one teacher among the winning essays was announced as the Honored Teacher of the Year, winning an additional $1,000 for their professional use.
Each winner read their essay to the crowd of about 50 gathered Thursday night.
Harmony Housden, a fourth-grade student at Luray Elementary School, was chosen as the winner for the grades third through fifth category for her essay on her teacher, Ashley Ellis.
"Ms. Ellis is caring and kind," Harmony said in her essay. "She always goes out of her way to support me and my class. She has never raised her voice in our classroom. She always gives us the time that we need to complete our assignments."
Olivia Spitzer, a seventh-grader at Montevideo Middle School, said about her teacher, Sarah Mrosko: "There are English teachers who teach you Latin roots. There are math teachers that show you how to solve 3x + 2 = 17 and there are history teachers that tell you about WWII. But another teacher has taught me something no other teacher ever will: my passion for trombone."
Becky Harris, an algebra teacher at Broadway High School, was the subject of sophomore Herschel Hoffedit's essay.
"I came into her class on the first day with a bad attitude," Hoffedit wrote. "I knew I wouldn't like it, what was even the point?"
But Hoffedit explained in the essay that with Harris' help and guidance he began to understand algebra, something he didn't think would happen when he set out.
"Mrs. Harris gave me motivation to work harder at math," he said. "A lot of her homework assignments were frustrating to me, but she kept with me, making sure I was doing the best I could do. I passed her class with an A and an improved attitude."
The 2022 Honored Teacher of the Year was Harris, essay written by Hoffedit.
"It's unbelievable," Harris said. She received an email about two weeks ago asking her to attend Thursday's ceremony, but had not read or heard Hoffedit's essay before Thursday. "I'm just blown away. It's just amazing."
Since its founding in 1997, the Honored Teachers Essay Contest has received over 5,000 student entries. The contest was made possible by Robert H. “Twig” Strickler and his wife Lorraine, who set up a memorial endowment to honor Twig’s parents, Robert B. and Gladys Hopkins Strickler, who were both teachers.
The essay contest winners are:
High School-
First place: Herschel Hoffeditz | Broadway High School | Teacher: Becky Harris
Runner-up: Sophia Yoder | Harrisonburg High School | Teacher: Myron Blosser
Middle School-
First place: Olivia Spitzer | Montevideo Middle School | Teacher: Sarah Mrosko
Runner-up: Sophie Kauffman | Skyline Middle School | Teacher: Holly Bess Kincaid
Grades third through fifth:
First place: Harmony Housden | Luray Elementary | Teacher: Ashley Ellis
Runner-up: Leila Thyson | Mountain View Elementary | Teacher: Mandy O’Neill
Grades kindergarten through second:
First place: Lilly Hayes Jackson | Stone Spring Elementary | Teacher: Haylee Watson
Runner-up: Leighton Branson | Fulks Run Elementary | Teacher: Chris Grim
