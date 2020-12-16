Cam'Ron Stuart always wanted to be teacher. He went through school looking up to his own teachers in Harrisonburg City Public Schools. It's his plan to graduate with his teaching degree and return to HCPS to give back to those who gave him so much.
And he was on his way. This past year, Stuart impressed college admission departments with his good grades, high SAT scores and well-rounded high school career. He was accepted to 23 out of the 24 colleges and universities he applied to.
But then COVID-19 happened. Like many of his freshman peers, he started college at James Madison University with masks, social distancing and virtual learning.
Stuart was entering college and a profession that had been vastly altered by the global pandemic. Teachers have been stretched thin, being asked to teach virtually and in person, sometimes both at the same time. They see their students struggle and succeed all from behind their laptop camera.
It would be enough to dissuade someone from wanting to pursue the profession. But Stuart has doubled down and becoming a teacher is more important to him than ever before.
"Teachers are struggling, but so are students," Stuart said. "If I can help someone struggling that's what I want to do."
It hasn't been easy, though. JMU has had in-person learning but it also sent students home for a month when COVID-19 cases peaked in Harrisonburg and a lot of classes that were in person became virtual as a result.
Stuart had only one class in person. He has struggled to connect with his peers and his professors. But he's focusing on the positives, especially his grades. For his first semester during a pandemic, he feels he's doing well.
He's also excited about learning to be teacher. And it's reinforcing how much he's looking forward to being one himself.
