A Tuesday morning rollover car crash in northwest Harrisonburg resulted in three teenagers being taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center in stable condition, and charges filed against the driver.
At 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 16-year-old was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro and lost control of the car near the 100 block of Waterman Drive, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Police said the car traveled more than 450 feet, rolled several times and stopped in a driveway, where the car briefly caught fire.
Employees from a nearby business put out the fire, and all occupants were able to exit the vehicle, police said.
Police said excessive speed is a possible factor in the crash. The driver and two passengers were on their way to school, police said, and none of them appeared to be "seriously injured."
The driver was charged with reckless driving, driving without a license and violating passenger restrictions, according to police.
Police ask those with information on the crash to contact HPD Lt. Chris Monahan at 540-432-8905 or email him at chris.monahan@harrisonburgva.gov.
