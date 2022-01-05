Harrisonburg City Public Schools officials predicted that the sole high school in the division would be overcrowded by 600 students when classes resumed in August. They were wrong. Currently, Harrisonburg High School is overcapacity by 650 students.
This would be an issue under normal circumstances, Superintendent Michael Richards said. While it doesn’t violate the fire code, it does greatly impact the efficiency of the school.
And that’s not taking into account the need for social distancing during a pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped its recommendation for 6 feet of distancing to 3, but even still, when you have 650 more students than a building can efficiently hold that creates problems, Richards said.
One of the greatest issues is feeding the almost 2,000 students who attend HHS every day. Eating is one of the sole activities that can’t be done while masking, and there can only be so many lunch runs if you don’t want students eating at 9 a.m. or 2 p.m., Richards said.
Until recently the Valley had been experiencing a mild winter. This meant students could take advantage of outdoor spaces during meal times. With Monday’s snowstorm and the onslaught of frigid temperatures, this is no longer an option.
Anticipating the situation, HCPS purchased the materials to construct a temporary building that could be used for both meals and instructional time, as well as an additional bathroom. The order was put in months ago, but due to supply chain issues the materials have just come in, Richards said.
The temporary structure is being built, and Richards hopes to have it up by the end of the week, weather permitted. Because it is meant to be temporary, it can be constructed quicker than a permanent building, Richards said, but like a permanent building it will have electricity, heating and air conditioning.
The building is 4,330 square feet, which is five and a half times the size of a modular classroom, providing plenty of space for socially distanced activities, Richards said.
But there is a downside. The temporary building will eat up some of the school’s already limited parking. A local church has agreed to allow parking on its property, and HHS will provide a shuttle back and forth from between the church and the school, Richards said.
“It’s so inconvenient for everyone,” he said. “But it’s the best we can do so far.”
Construction of the city’s second high school is in full swing, but it won’t be completed until the end of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.