At a School Board work session Tuesday, Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards briefed board members and the virtual audience on testing requirements that are still in place.
Some flexibility has been granted at the state and federal level when it comes to administering Standards of Learning tests this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for virtual learning.
However, there are some tests that need to be given, particularly at the high school level, meaning in-person testing will begin next week.
Over the course of four days beginning on Monday, 580 Harrisonburg High School students will be taking 627 tests on fall courses. No student will need to take more than two tests.
Precautions being taken include no more than 180 students in the building at a time, hallway time is limited and will be supervised, testing rooms are limited to eight students and one proctor, masks will be required at all times, and buses are running on limited capacity.
If families of high school students have concerns about in-person testing, they should talk to their student’s guidance counselor for options. They include possibly delaying testing until spring or opting to take a future test.
However, students are required to take and pass a certain number of SOL tests to graduate, impacting seniors in particular this year.
Additional tests being required at the state level include eighth- through 11th-grade writing, fourth-grade social studies, eighth-grade social studies, and ninth- through 11th-grade social studies.
Federally required SOL tests are third- through eighth-grade reading, 11th-grade reading, third- through eighth-grade math, algebra I, fifth-grade science, and eighth-grade science and biology.
However, many of those tests will be given in the spring, and it’s possible that the city school division will be more open at that time. In addition, state and federal requirements will continue to evolve, particularly if executive orders close down school again.
