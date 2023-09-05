Virginia is in the midst of a drought and the city urges conservation of water.
761,000 Virginia residents are in areas of drought, according to the drought monitor facilitated by the government through the National Integrated Drought Information System and accessible through their website.
Drought conditions for Rockingham County are reported as being a moderate drought and 74,205 people in Rockingham County are affected by the drought, which is 97.2% of people, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. This is the 29th driest year to date (January through July) over the past 129 years.
City of Harrisonburg
The city of Harrisonburg is currently in a Drought Warning Stage and are asking the community and local partners to consider taking the following voluntary steps to conserve water, according to Harrisonburg VA Twitter account.
• Avoid letting the water run while brushing your teeth, washing your face or shaving.
• Take short showers instead of baths.
• Place a bucket in the shower to catch excess water for watering plants.
• Avoid wasting water waiting for it to get hot.
• Operate dishwaters and clothes washers only when they are fully loaded.
• Avoid overwatering your lawn and water only when needed. A heavy rain eliminates the need for watering for up to two weeks.
• Avoid leaving sprinklers or hoses unattended. A garden hose can pour out 600 gallows or more in only a few hours.
Town of Dayton
The Town of Dayton posted a news release notification on Facebook, saying that the town has observed that as of Aug. 30, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality had issued a Drought Warning Advisory Declaration for their area. As a result, users of the Town of Dayton’s municipal water system are requested to observe voluntary water conservation.
The Interim Town Manager, in the news release, offered some suggestions to help conserve water.
• Avoid watering shrubbery, trees, lawns, grass, plants or any other vegetation form Town water supplies. If new plantings are less than one year old, water between the hours of 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. only. Use soil soakers or drip irrigation, not sprinklers. Avoid planting new landscaping or grass.
• Limit washing automobiles, trailers, boats, RV’s, etc. or other types of mobile equipment to once a week or less and only before 9 a.m. and after 4 p.m.
• Do not wash private streets, driveways, parking lots, service station grounds, or other paved outdoor surfaces.
• Limiting the operation of any ornamental fountains unless the water is recycled.
• Do not fill swimming and/or wading pools, except that filled pools may be topped off to maintain the appropriate levels for use.
• Serving drinking water in restaurants only upon patron request.
