Yes, it did, in fact, snow on Monday.
Despite sunny, warm temperatures over Easter weekend, colder temperatures and snowfall came through the Valley.
According to Kyle Pallozzi, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, the snow was due to a cold air system coming from the west and low pressure from the south.
“It is atypical, but it’s happening,” Pallozzi said, in regards to the mid-April snow.
Pallozzi said areas in western and eastern Rockingham County may see a couple of inches of snow due to their higher elevation in the mountains. The city of Harrisonburg, and other places in the floor of the Valley, might see an accumulation of only an inch or less, Pallozzi said.
The precipitation began as rain and sleet earlier Monday morning and then transitioned into snow later, Pallozzi said.
Up on the Blue Ridge Mountains, the entire length of Skyline Drive was closed Monday morning, according to the Shenandoah National Park.
Virginia Department of Transportation crews were prepared Sunday night and Monday morning to plow and put salt down in places of higher elevation, like U.S. 33 near the West Virginia line and toward the Greene County line on the other side of Rockingham, according to spokesperson Ken Slack.
“We were really focused going into this in the higher elevations,” Slack said.
VDOT’s Staunton District covers Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Augusta, Highland, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Fredrick, Page, Warren and Clarke counties. Slack estimated there were between 200 to 250 pieces of equipment districtwide deployed to combat icy and slick roads.
Slack advised travelers to be cautious this morning of refreezing and black ice overnight, and to keep speeds down as snow and ice may melt and freeze over on roadways. He said crews districtwide will be looking at temperatures overnight and prep accordingly for slick conditions.
Chris Mullins, a horticulture specialist with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, said Monday’s weather may not have impacted farmers too much, because it is still early in the season and most farmers stagger the times they plant their crops.
Plants from home gardeners, on the other hand, may feel the impact on the weather, Mullins said.
“When there’s early, warm temperatures, then late freezes can hurt,” he said.
Annual plants and plants that are already rooted in the ground will probably be OK, Mullins said, and he encouraged home gardeners to move potted plants into a garage or cover them to try to protect from freezing temperatures and other cold precipitation.
“Everyone wants to get spring started, but we’ve got to recognize these things happen,” Mullins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.