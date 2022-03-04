All teachers share a big responsibility in shaping students into the people they will become and providing them with the tools and knowledge to succeed.
As an English teacher, Laurel Sviatko feels an even greater responsibility because no matter what her students grow up to do, they need to be skilled readers, writers and speakers.
It’s a responsibility that Sviatko takes seriously and one that hasn’t gone unnoticed. The Thomas Harrison Middle School eighth-grade English teacher was nominated by her assistant principal to be James Madison University’s 2022 Literacy Teacher of the Year, which she won.
“I was shocked and honored that my principals were thinking of me for the nomination,” she said. “I didn’t think it would come to fruition, out of all the people.”
Sviatko has been an English teacher for 15 years. This is her third year at Thomas Harrison Middle School. Before that, she taught in Fauquier County Public Schools, Culpeper County Public Schools and Shenandoah County Public Schools.
She began her teaching career in Shenandoah County, and that is where she met her husband. They moved to Fauquier County after the birth of their first child to be closer to family.
They decided to move back to the Valley three years ago. Sviatko has taught all of the high school levels but has spent most of her time teaching middle school.
“Middle school students need more of a relationship with teachers, talking with them and getting to know them, bonding with them,” Sviatko said of why she enjoys teaching middle school English. She also gets to teach her students all year-round, something she wouldn’t get at the high school level.
Sviatko will be recognized at JMU’s Literacy Leader Award Ceremony on Wednesday. She was also recognized at Tuesday’s Harrisonburg City School Board meeting.
At the ceremony on Wednesday, Sviatko will speak to a group of JMU students who are prospective teachers. She wants to send the right message to them, especially at this trying time for teachers as the pandemic continues.
“I hope I say something that is inspiring about teaching English and literacy,” she said. “Literacy is the key to unlocking any opportunity that you want and we don’t want them leaving high school without that.”
Sviatko hopes to impart some advice and tools on how to achieve that — be persistent if something doesn’t work, reflect and readjust and try again. She also said it’s important to remember that English teachers might be the only ones in a student’s life encouraging them to pursue literacy.
“Our job is really big and we need to be ready to take on the challenge,” Sviatko said. And her message isn’t just for English teachers. “Everyone is a teacher of literacy, regardless of the subject matter.”
According to the JMU College of Education’s website, the Literacy Teacher of the Year award honors a Virginia kindergarten through 12th grade classroom teacher, specialist, or leader who practices innovative literacy teaching and learning; promotes collaborative literacy engagement within the school, district, or the commonwealth; and advocates for effective, research-based literacy practices for all learners.
