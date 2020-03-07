Students in Laurel Sviatko’s eighth-grade English class at Thomas Harrison Middle School answered a fairly straight-forward prompt on Friday: “Choose a historical person that you would like to meet. Why would you like to meet this person? What would you like to do with them? What question would you ask them?”
But what is unusual is that after students posted their responses on a module of the program Pen Pals Schools, they could then go and read responses to the same prompt from students about the same age all over the world.
For the past month, Sviatko’s students have been working on literacy skills in a unique way by working with students from all over the world and sharing information. The idea was proposed by Principal Don Vale, who asked if any English teachers would be interested in using the program.
“By using the platform, students are able to interface with students internationally by answering questions about different aspects of the world,” Sviatko said.
The interface used is a school- and subscription-only program and is highly monitored to ensure student safety.
Some of the prompts students at Thomas Harrison have answered so far are about arts and culture, food and historic figures.
On Friday one student was answering a prompt about popular foods in the area and reading a response from a peer in Aukland, New Zealand, who said popular foods include fresh fruit, fish and pavlova.
Students are able to answer prompts at their own pace, and can choose a student in another country to be an actual pen pal with.
Sydney Ganoe has been messaging with a 13-year-old student in Barcelona, Spain, named Anna. She chose Anna because they are similar ages and because Sydney takes Spanish and is interested in Spanish culture.
Sydney said it’s been neat using the Pen Pals Schools program.
“It’s really cool to be able to communicate with so many people,” she said. “It’s very advanced. I like the amount of contact you can have with people all over the world.”
Sviatko said the program helps with literacy skills in a variety of ways, while also bringing in other subject matters, as well as teaching social skills and cross-cultural understanding.
“This gives an authentic reason for writing,” she said. “Literacy can’t stand in isolation anymore.”
