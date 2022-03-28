At the end of every school day, Wendy Pendleton and her dog, Vixen, leave Thomas Harrison Middle School and wait for students to get on the bus to go home.
Almost every day, a young student sits on a bench outside of the school and waits for his bus to come. And every day the student tentatively gestures to Pendleton, the school's intervention center coordinator, and Vixen to come over where he is sitting. And every day, Vixen sits with the student until he's on the bus on his way home. It's just one of the ways that Vixen, a therapy dog at Thomas Harrison, is providing comfort for students during a tumultuous time.
In October, the Harrisonburg City School Board approved the use of therapy dogs in schools on a regular basis. Prior to that, schools could seek permission to have therapy dogs visit schools, but they were not permitted to have a therapy dog full time.
Dogs had come periodically to visit students at THMS in the past, said Principal Don Vale. But Vixen is its first full-time therapy dog.
"The data really shows that dogs, horses, cats, they are a good resource for children," Vale said.
A 2019 study published by the National Institutes of Health found that a dog present in the classroom promotes positive mood and provides significant anti-stress effects on the body.
An additional study conducted by the University of California on canine reading programs found that students who participated in one program increased their reading fluency by between 12% and 30%.
Anti-stress and anti-anxiety measures are in great demand for students these days as mental health issues among even the very young have ballooned, in part due to the isolation caused by the pandemic.
According to Mental Health America, a growing percentage of youth in the U.S. live with major depression. Fifteen percent of youth experienced a major depressive episode in the past year, a 1.24% increase from 2020's data. In the bottom-ranked states, up to 19% of youth ages 12 to 17 experienced major depression.
Over 2.5 million youth in the U.S. have severe depression, and multiracial youth are at greatest risk. More than 10% of youth in the U.S. have severe major depression, which is depression that severely affects functioning. The rate of severe depression was highest among youth who identified as more than one race, at 14.5%.
Over 60% of youth with major depression do not receive any mental health treatment.
While the issues of depression, anxiety and stress in today's youth are complicated ones and need to be addressed with a variety of different resources, school divisions are doing what they can to help ease the burden facing students.
Pendleton has had Vixen since he was a puppy. Although the Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever still has the youthful look of a puppy, and the energy, she is 9 years old.
Pendleton said Vixen has always had the temperament necessary for the training a therapy dog must go through in order to receive certification. Vixen has always been very trainable and competes in agility contests to this day. She's also always been great around children, Pendleton said.
Vixen has acted in the role of a therapy dog throughout her life in different ways, but this is her first time she's been full time at the job. Pendleton said she was worried about how Vixen would adjust to being at the school all day, every day, but now when they pull into the parking lot, Vixen bounds out and trots up the stairs ready to start the day.
For the most part students who need some time in a quiet space to calm down or de-stress are written passes by their teachers to go visit Vixen.
"It's been beneficial to the kids, with everything that's going on in general," Pendleton said. "When they're with her they're calmer. [Vixen] just has a calming effect. Kids get a lot [of work] done by just sitting next to her."
There are a few students who are nervous around Vixen, which is why for the most part students come to Vixen. Although Vixen does see students before school, after school and during lunch times. There is a group of girls who come to spend time with Vixen every morning before school, Pendleton said.
And as for Vixen, she enjoys the company of students, who like to give her treats for showing off her many tricks.
"Students learn how to be calm around her," Pendleton said. They realize that she is a dog who will react if students are boisterous or running around. "They're able to take that time and think about something else with is helpful emotionally at this age."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.