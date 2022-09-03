Three candidates have put forth their names for consideration for a vacant seat on the Harrisonburg School Board — two former board members and one business owner.
Former School Board Chair Nick Swayne resigned last month after accepting the job as president of North Idaho College, which relocated him to Idaho.
The School Board had 45 days to fill the vacancy from the time his resignation became effective. The three candidates to replace him will be interviewed during open session at Tuesday’s School Board meeting. A new member will be appointed during a special meeting on Sept. 27.
The three candidates are Corin Jackson, Diane Foucar-Szocki and Thomas Domonoske.
Domonoske said in a letter to the School Board clerk, Lisa Krupp, that he served on the School Board in an interim capacity and then following a special election in 2015.
“My time on the School Board was extremely educational for me,” Domonoske said. “At every meeting I learned something new about our school system and regularly thought ‘I should have known that when I started.’ I would like to serve again and this time from the beginning would know much more about the duties and responsibilities of School Board members.”
Domonoske has been a resident of Harrisonburg since 2000. He has two daughters who graduated from Harrisonburg City Public Schools. Domonoske has teaching experience but currently practices consumer law.
Foucar-Szocki is a professor of graduate teaching courses at James Madison University. She is also a former School Board member, having served from 1994 to 2002.
“I expect you will have many citizens who would like to serve in this capacity. However, if you find my previous experience as a School Board member and my ongoing professional and personal commitment to the highest quality education for all of our children and families valuable, I am willing to serve if called upon,” Foucar-Szocki said in her interest letter.
She has worked at JMU since 1994.
Jackson has been the CEO and founder of Black Tea Investing since January 2017. She is also the vice president of messaging for The PAX Group.
Jackson said in her interest letter that she was inspired to reach out and apply for the position on the School Board.
“When I attended Thomas Harrison Middle School and Harrisonburg High School I struggled with depression and bullying. It’s my focus to promote a positive environment for all of the children in our community, support our hard-working teachers, and continue to build communication with our families,” she wrote.
The three candidates will be interviewed by the School Board on Tuesday. The meeting will be held in City Council Chambers at 7 p.m.
