Although it’s still nine months away, three candidates — two incumbents and one newcomer — have announced bids for the Harrisonburg School Board in a joint campaign.
Current School Board members and past chairs Andy Kohen and Kristen Collins Loflin will be joined by Emma Phillips, a biology instructor at Blue Ridge Community College.
In a press release, they said they’re running together because of their shared vision for Harrisonburg City Public Schools and a desire to bring a cohesive voice to planning for the new high school.
Kohen, 80, is a retired professor of economics at James Madison University. His two children graduated from Harrisonburg High School, and he has served on the School Board since 2015, including three terms as chair.
Loflin, 42, a mental health counselor in private practice, has two children in Harrisonburg City Public Schools. Elected in 2018, she served as chair of the board in 2021. Her goals for her second term include finishing HHS2 and continuing to use her experience as a mental health counselor to expand developmentally appropriate practices to include the hours in which students are in school.
Phillips, 42, has one child in the city school system, and hopes to use her experience as the only candidate with a STEM background to help coordinate programming between the city’s two high schools and support a STEM academy at the new high school.
Phillips has taught at James Madison University and Blue Ridge Community College with a focus on the STEM fields. She won the Provost’s Award for Excellence in Academic Advising and is two-time winner of Phi Theta Kappa’s Inspiring Educator award. She has served on the Smithland Elementary School PTO and relaunched the Smithland Backpack Program, helping to provide food support to the school’s most vulnerable students.
Kohen, Loflin and Phillips say they will pool campaign resources and seek joint endorsements.
The three are running for three available seats on the board. Obie Hill is also up for reelection along with Kohen and Loflin.
Election Day is Nov. 8.
