Reed Van Poots had no idea he had received a recognition as a commended student by the National Merit Scholarship Corp. until he was called down to the office at Harrisonburg High School to talk to the media about it.
Micah Tongen was actually told he didn’t receive the honor.
But it was all cleared up and Harrisonburg City Public Schools announced that three Harrisonburg High School students have been named commended students in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program: Tongen, Van Poots, and Mary Elizabeth Vaughan.
Vaughan said she found out last week, and it came as a surprise to her because she first heard about the competition in March.
“March feels like a long time ago,” she said.
All three seniors are getting ready to make their college decisions. They should know in January.
“I’m goal-oriented,” Vaughan said of her high school successes. “I do my best to accomplish what I set forth to.”
Tongen said his motivation has been getting into a good college and then to “get a decent paying job that I enjoy.”
It’s been a weird couple of years, Van Poots said, but he’s looking forward to graduation, which he’s hoping will look a little more normal than it did for the class of 2020 and the class of 2021.
A letter of commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corp., which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to the seniors.
About 34,000 commended students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise, according to a website. Although they will not continue in the 2022 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, commended students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2022 competition by taking the 2020 preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
HHS also had two semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship who will go on to compete for the award, Luke Tao and Jeslyn Liu. They were unavailable for an interview Wednesday.
