As Harrisonburg City Public Schools prepares to open buildings to about 20% more students, the division is taking stock of how many students and families want to be back in the classroom for in-person learning after almost a year of virtual learning.
A survey was sent out to all HCPS families, with the exception of high school students, asking whether they wanted kids back in the classroom. Across the division, the average was 75% in favor of in-person learning, but that number is likely higher, Superintendent Michael Richards said, as some families have not responded yet.
The breakdown of those in favor between schools is:
• Bluestone Elementary School — 76% of 99% who responded
• Keister Elementary School — 78% of 100% who responded
• Smithland Elementary School — 80% of 99% who responded
• Spotswood Elementary School — 82% of 99% who responded
• Stone Spring Elementary School — 73% of 99% who responded
• Waterman Elementary School — 75% of 99% who responded
• Skyline Middle School — 69% of 94% who responded
• Thomas Harrison Middle School — 68% of 91% who responded
Due to the need to social distance, getting these percentages of students back in the classroom will not be feasible for this school year. But there is hope that before the end of the year, the school division could see some high school students back in the classroom, particularly freshmen and seniors, school officials say.
But for now, the school division is focusing on first and second graders and sixth graders. Those students will be returning to the classroom beginning March 22. Prekindergarten, kindergarten and some academically vulnerable students at the higher grade levels have been being phased back in since the beginning of the school year in August.
These decisions were made prior to the announcement by Gov. Ralph Northam that all school divisions in Virginia need to start phasing in in-person learning if they hadn’t already. This push from the state makes it seems like school divisions should be opening up to all students, but that’s not the case and it’s not realistic, Richards said.
Until recently, guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Education mandated that a 6-foot distance be maintained by all students and staff while in school buildings. This severely limits the number of students who can ride a bus at any given time or who can be in a classroom or move through a hall.
Recently the American Academy of Pediatrics has put forth new research that says if masks are worn and advanced air ventilation protocols are in place, schools could safely operate with everyone maintaining a 3-foot distance, which would mean more students could be in the buildings at a given time.
“They are saying 6 feet when you can, no less than 3 feet when you can’t,” Richards said. “We can go down to 3, but we can’t be fully reopened.”
HCPS has been increasing its air purification and ventilation strategies throughout the year but even more ardently as the arrival of more students in the buildings loom.
More than 300 advanced HEPA filters have been or will be purchased and placed in classrooms. Priority will be given to smaller classrooms and classrooms without windows.
In addition, UV disinfectant lights have been purchased for classrooms. These replace current lights and filter air upwards and through vents where UV light kills germs and then the air is recirculated back into the classroom, said Craig MacKail, chief operating officer for HCPS.
So what do these mitigation strategies and the guidance that students need only maintain 3 feet apart instead of 6? While there is no exact plan in place yet, Richards is hopeful that freshmen and seniors can spend some time in the classroom before the end of the year. The former as newbies should be prioritized, while the latter should have some time in the school with their peers before they graduate, Richards said.
In addition, Richards hopes to have an in-person graduation this year, although what that looks like is still to be determined.
