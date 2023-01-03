The past year proved a tumultuous one education across the Shenandoah Valley and across the country. Mask mandates were lifted, and while school divisions strived to make up for education lost during the pandemic, social issues rose to the top at school board meetings and across headlines. Here is a look back at the top five education stories of 2022.
5. HHS2 Opening Delayed
It was announced in January that the recommended opening date for the city’s second high school has been pushed back to fall 2024. The opening date was originally over the winter break in 2023.
There are a number of reasons for this change, said Superintendent Michael Richards. They include: Needed staff cannot be in place unless hired in fall of 2023; a winter break move will require several days for staff without students present to move items and set up classrooms, disrupts instruction, community, and flow of yearlong class unless all courses are semester-based; transportation changes and challenges; disrupted student-counselor relationships; and standardized testing would be impacted.
4. Mask Mandate Lifted
In February, masks became optional for students, and COVID-19 testing requirements, as well as requirement of vaccines soon followed.
On Feb. 16, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed legislation that gave parents the right to opt their children out of wearing a mask at school. The new law went into effect immediately, but school divisions had until March 1 to comply.
Given a discussion at a previous Rockingham County School Board meeting related to adjusting the division’s plans if new legislation was approved, RCPSmade changes to its mitigation plan effective the same day as the legislation signed by Youngkin.
Highlights included:
• Masks will be optional for students in RCPS beginning immediately.
• Current Department of Labor and Industry regulations state that fully vaccinated employees have a choice whether to wear a mask. This rule is expected to be reviewed by the department in the near future.
• According to a Jan. 29, 2021, order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks are required on school buses until at least March 18.
• Contact tracing will no longer occur for every close contact. RCPS will coordinate with the Virginia Department of Health if it has evidence of an outbreak as defined in the new VDH guidance: three connected cases within 14 days for which transmission at school is the only reasonable explanation.
• According to updated guidance from Youngkin’s new VDH team, schools have the authority to isolate or quarantine students based on the circumstances and explanation above.
• Students and staff who test positive will need to isolate for at least five days. If symptoms have improved and no fever is present, they may return on day six only if an appropriate mask is worn consistently and correctly on days six through 10.
• The updated VDH guidance states that parents are expected to notify schools if a student tests positive for the virus that causes COVID.
• Parents will be permitted to serve as chaperones and volunteers as long as they follow the same rules as staff.
• Field trip rules, including those for overnight trips, revert to normal procedures, no vaccination check or testing required.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools chose to continue masking until March 1.
3. RCPS Parental Notification Policy Fails
The Rockingham County School Board voted 3-1 against a policy that would require schools to notify parents if a student wants to be called by another name than the one that is on their school records at a meeting in September after months of controversy. School Board member Lowell Fulk was absent.
The final vote was met with gasps of excitement and applause. Those in the audience who were in support of the policy remained silent.
Many people turned out to School Board meetings in 2022 following the introduction of the policy by Matt Cross. Those in favor of the policy said that parents have a right to know important things going on with their child and that schools shouldn’t keep things from parents. Those opposed feel that the policy targets trans students and potentially outs them to parents who may not be supportive. In addition, the policy would require parents to give consent to a student name change.
At a Sept. 26 meeting when the vote occured, 24 people spoke for and against the policy. Of those, 15 supported the policy and nine spoke against the policy.
2. RCPS Superintendent Oskar Scheikl Announces Retirement
At a Rockingham County School Board meeting in September, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl announced he will retire at the end of the current school year after five years as division leader and 28 years as a Rockingham County Public Schools educator.
Scheikl began his teaching career in Rockingham County and has been superintendent since 2017.
Scheikl said he has planned to retire at the end of this school year for the past two years. He has had little chance to spend time with his mother over the past 30 years after moving to the United States from Austria. Retiring meant he could spend more time with her, Scheikl said.
“But life has a way of moving forward,” he said. Scheikl’s mother died in July while he was visiting.
Looking forward, with his mother no longer here, Scheikl wondered what his path was. Ultimately, Scheikl decided to go forward with his plan and leave the superintendency in summer 2023.
Prior to becoming Superintendent, Scheikl served as the division’s director of information. He replaced outgoing former superintendent Carol Fenn.
A native of Salzburg, Austria, Scheikl left the University of Salzburg and came to the U.S. in 1992 after six years studying history and law. He attended James Madison University, where he received an undergraduate degree in December 1994. He later earned a doctorate in education from the University of Virginia.
He’s spent his professional career in Rockingham County, starting as a social studies teacher at Broadway High School in 1995. He also was a soccer coach at Broadway High School and is head coach of the Spotswood High School girls soccer team.
Scheikl taught for five years before moving to the Central Office to work as administrative software implementation specialist and was later promoted to supervisor of student information.
In July 2011, he was appointed director of information management, and oversaw the division’s digital conversion initiative, which sought to integrate technology in the classroom.
Scheikl has two daughters, who graduated from Spotswood High School.
1. HHS2 Gets A Name: Rocktown High School
The Harrisonburg City School Board voted unanimously at a meeting in May to name the city’s second high school Rocktown High School.
The top three contenders going into the vote were South Ridge High School, Rocktown High School, which was the community’s overwhelming favorite, and Valley View High School, which edged out Rocktown with the students’ votes slightly. South Ridge High School was the recommendation of a naming committee that met for months.
All School Board members, with the exception of Obie Hill, said Rocktown was their first choice. Although originally backing South Ridge, Hill said seeing a recent survey of Harrisonburg High School students choose Valley View had him supporting that name. However, he said if the majority of his colleagues supported Rocktown, he would vote in favor.
School Board Vice Chair Deb Fitzgerald led the discussion Tuesday and called Rocktown “historic and different,” and said unless something came up in discussion she was happy to make the motion to approve Rocktown High School.
With the exception of Hill’s support for Valley View, all other School Board members followed Fitzgerald’s lead.
