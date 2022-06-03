A food-focused fundraiser by local nonprofit Blue Ridge CASA for Children — which advocates for children in the courts from Harrisonburg to Buena Vista — is finding a way to Harrisonburg’s heart through its stomach.
Top Chef Harrisonburg, an annual friendly cooking competition, has been so successful, the $90,000-plus it has raised since its inception has been used to add a full-time staff member to serve Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, an area of especially high need within Blue Ridge CASA’s service range.
“We have a huge territory. Hands down the biggest need is in Harrisonburg-Rockingham,” said Blue Ridge CASA CEO Sherri McKinney-Frantz.
The fundraiser is returning for its fifth year June 12 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Frieden Farms in Mount Crawford. It is a friendly competition, pitting local chefs against one another to create a unique dish for the cocktail-attire event, which draws around 200 attendees. Along with a panel of judges, everyone at the event decides which chef will earn the title of Top Chef Harrisonburg for the year by voting for their favorite dish. All proceeds go to the nonprofit.
“[The chefs] all support each other, they all are very friendly. I’m sure they want to win the competition, but at the end of the day, they’re doing it for charity because it’s a good cause,” said Arianna Williams, Blue Ridge CASA board member and Top Chef of Harrisonburg chair.
This year’s event will include creative new dishes from six local chefs donating their time and food costs for the event — including past Top Chef Harrisonburg winners, among them 2021 winner David Brenneman of the Golden Pony and 2019 winner Tom French of Joshua Wilton House.
“[The chefs] very much take pride in what they’re making,” Williams said. “They really do come up with some really creative, unique, delicious dishes.”
Blue Ridge CASA for Children provides court-appointed special advocates to roughly 130 children in foster care. The advocates are all volunteers.
“There are more children coming into care in Harrisonburg-Rockingham than in the other two counties and localities combined,” McKinney-Frantz said. “The funding that we raise at Top Chef helps provide advocates for about 60 children in Harrisonburg-Rockingham.”
Bringing his A-game, Brenneman said he is hoping to become the first chef to win the competition two years in a row. Although his dish is a surprise to be revealed at the event, Brenneman hinted it will include salt-cured salmon, which takes two weeks to make and is coated in a paste of herbs and spices.
“I don’t think there have been any repeat winners yet. Be on the lookout this year for the first time,” Brenneman said.
Due to the success of the events, Blue Ridge CASA uses the funds to staff a new full-time advocate manager just for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
“[The advocate manager in Harrisonburg-Rockingham] is a position that we did not have before Top Chef,” Williams said. “Top Chef has allowed us to include that position as a budget line item essentially.”
This staff member supports between 20 and 25 CASA volunteers, who provide constancy and support to children in the turbulent foster care system, and write detailed court reports that play a key role in judges’ decision-making.
“They really have one job and that is to advocate for the best interest of the child that is in foster care,” McKinney-Frantz said.
Chefs in the competition will also include Michael Ritenour of Massanutten Resort in McGaheysville, Dan Evans of The Ridge Room in the Hyatt Place hotel, and Steve Pizzaro, executive chef and owner of Cuban Burger — who’s competed in each event since 2019 – offering dishes like colorful octopus and dragon fruit ceviche, a stewed flank steak ropa vieja and blue corn tacos with skirt steak and fermented cherry salsa.
“It really is all about the fundraiser,” Pizzaro said. “We’re not cooking dishes ‘a la minute. You have to make something that you can put together quickly and replicate easily.”
Tickets and sponsorships are available online by visiting topchefharrisonburg.com. Tickets include a choice of indoor and outdoor seating, beer provided by Pale Fire Brewing Co. and Skipping Rock Beer Co., wine from CrossKeys Vineyards, dessert by Bittersweet Bakery and of course, the food.
“The funding dollars that are raised from this event absolutely help serve the children in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham community,” McKinney-Frantz said.
