Though tonight is all about ringing in 2020, the past year was full of memorable moments and decisions that will affect the community for years to come.
As we look to close the books on 2019, here’s a glance at the top local news stories for the year, in no particular order:
Five-Alarm Fire
A five-alarm fire ignited by a discarded cigarette quickly ravaged a Harrisonburg apartment complex on March 28.
Residents and firefighters reported the blaze climbed up the side of the building at 1083 Lois Lane in a matter of minutes after being noticed.
Forty-three residents of The Hills Southview were displaced, most of them James Madison University students.
No one was injured in the blaze, which destroyed the third floor of the building and left the first and second floors damaged but salvageable.
JMU students, alumni and other supporters began raising money and collecting clothing and other donations for those affected by the fire. In less than a week, nearly $90,000 was raised.
Second High School On Horizon
It’s been years in the making, and Harrisonburg City Council and the School Board finally put the finishing touches on the plans for a second high school.
Coming with an estimated $104.8 million price tag and an August 2022 opening, the unnamed school will be built between South Main Street and Interstate 81 south of Stone Spring Road.
The new facility will address overcrowding at Harrisonburg High School, which opened in 2005 for 1,360 students but has enrollment exceeding 1,800.
In January 2018, council voted to open the school in 2023, two years later than the School Board wanted, but a change in power dynamics in the November 2018 election gave the build-ASAP coalition a 3-2 majority.
Months of stakeholder meetings with contractor Nielsen Builders and a back-and-forth over how much to build, and when, followed throughout 2019.
On Dec. 10, council voted to build the school all at once, rather than piecemeal, with Mayor Deanna Reed and Councilmen Sal Romero and Chris Jones in favor and Councilmen George Hirschmann and Richard Baugh opposed.
Expect more fireworks in 2020 as council is expected to decide how much to raise the real estate tax rate. City staff estimate a 13-cent increase, to 99 cents per $100 of assessed value, will be needed.
Longtime Representatives Move On
Two longtime Valley public servants made 2019 the last year in roles they held for a combined 50-plus years.
Steve Landes, who represented the 25th District in the House of Delegates since 1996, announced in March he would not seek reelection and instead would pursue the office of clerk of Augusta County circuit court, which he won.
The 25th District includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta and Rockingham counties.
His work in the General Assembly included serving as chairman of the House Education Committee and vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.
On Nov. 14, Pablo Cuevas announced he would step down halfway through his four-year term representing District 1 on the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors.
Cuevas held the seat since 1990, representing the towns of Broadway and Timberville and Fulks Run, Bergton, Criders, Lacey Spring and Tenth Legion.
Citing health and family reasons, the retired Riddleberger Brothers executive offered his resignation effective today.
His work in the community spanned beyond the Board of Supervisors, having served on the boards of Shenandoah and James Madison universities and with local nonprofits.
Movement On Interstate 81
Last-ditch efforts by Gov. Ralph Northam and legislators resulted in action aimed at solving the many problems presented by Interstate 81.
A sticking point to implementing $2.2 billion in proposed improvements to the corridor had been a funding source.
After the matter appeared dead in the General Assembly, a plan emerged in the form of a regional fuel tax, a statewide diesel tax, a higher road tax on heavy trucks and an increase in registration fees for heavy trucks.
Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, opposed the bill that eventually got signed by Northam because the method of funding was a regional gas tax versus a toll system.
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, and Del. Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, also opposed the bill, while Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, voted in favor of it.
A committee is tasked with providing advice and recommendations to the Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board regarding the development and updates to the I-81 Corridor Improvement Plan.
Second Amendment Sanctuary
Democrats took control of both chambers of the General Assembly in November’s election, promising stricter gun laws when lawmakers convene in Richmond next month.
An idea that began last year in Illinois quickly spread throughout Virginia, a plan to defy any measures perceived as infringing on the Constitution.
Localities began declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries, often following meetings attended by hundreds of people worried about what the new power dynamic would mean.
On Dec. 11, Rockingham County joined the movement in a meeting attended by 3,000 people inside Spotswood High School’s gymnasium and more outside.
The county initially released a draft of a resolution without the word sanctuary, but the one approved included it, as favored by most attending the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.