Tourism-related spending rebounded in the city and Rockingham County last year following a slump caused by the pandemic.
Tourism spending in Harrisonburg reached $214.7 million in 2021, a 52.6% increase from $140.7 million in 2020, according to data released Tuesday by the Virginia Tourism Corp.
Last year’s figures exceeded the $207.1 million spent in 2019 before the spread of COVID-19.
Rockingham County saw $177.7 million in tourism spending in 2021, a roughly 44% increase from $123.4 million in 2020 and up from $150.3 million in 2019.
In a press release, Virginia Tourism Corp. said Coastal Virginia, the Blue Ridge Highlands and Shenandoah Valley regions “contributed most significantly to the overall recovery” of tourism in the state.
The industry took a hit nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Harrisonburg was no exception, said Jennifer Bell, the city’s tourism manager.
“We have been working really hard to have a tourism rebound here in Harrisonburg,” Bell said.
Tourism spending supported 2,295 jobs and resulted in $10.9 million in tax revenue for Harrisonburg, according to data released by VTC.
That revenue goes toward city improvements, which benefit residents without raising taxes, Bell said.
“People get more without having to spend more, you know, local residents,” Bell said.
Josh Gooden, Rockingham County economic development and tourism coordinator, said people are drawn to the area’s numerous outdoor recreation options, noting that one-third of the acreage in the county is public land.
Gooden said visitors flocked to outdoor activities during COVID lockdowns.
“For the most part, visitation stayed high during that time in the Valley just cause of being an outdoor space with outdoor recreation,” Gooden said.
In addition to the public land, which includes Shenandoah National Park and George Washington National Forest, Gooden cited Massanutten Resort among the county’s popular destinations.
According to data from the VTC, lodging made up roughly 34.9% of 2021 tourism spending in Rockingham County, making it the largest category.
Sarah Elson, director of business relations at Massanutten Resort, said there were 75,000 check-ins during 2021, a 40% increase from 2020.
Elson said most amenities and dining locations at the resort saw record visitation during 2021, which marked the 50th anniversary of the business.
Gooden said the county is working to promote tourism, citing grant funding recently approved for its seven towns.
The program allotted $50,000 to each town to support tourism, and Gooden said most of the funds have been awarded.
Several towns used the money for signage programs. Elkton used the money to build a farmers market and Timberville used its portion to improve American Legion Park, Gooden said.
Harrisonburg’s tourism department also made efforts to increase visitation last year — and those efforts have visibly paid off, Bell said.
Bell said one of the biggest changes was boosting social media use, particularly by connecting visitors to their area of interest in the city.
“If we did a post about the [Virginia] Quilt Museum, we were tagging the quilters out there,” Bell said.
Bell said the city created a Visit Harrisonburg mobile app, which sorts attractions by category, such as outdoor recreation, restaurants and events.
“If you like history, you can sort by history museums,” Bell said.
Bell said the app was helpful for those reluctant to enter the visitor center during the pandemic, but it’s also been successful with tourists who want to find their own way around the city.
“People tend much more to do their own trip planning,” Bell said.
Chris Quinn, president and CEO of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, said the increase in tourism spending last year came from a combination of things, such as new restaurants popping up downtown, students returning and COVID restrictions easing up.
“There’s still a ways to go, but we’re certainly on the right track,” Quinn said.
Quinn said local businesses successfully overcame COVID-related challenges, such as dining restrictions and workforce shortages.
The pandemic has created a “new normal” for businesses to operate in, Quinn said, and local owners have been adapting their operations to match.
One trend seen nationwide in the food service industry during COVID was the creation of outdoor seating as a solution to indoor dining restrictions.
Bell said the city worked to accommodate more outdoor seating, which both visitors and residents enjoyed taking advantage of.
“People really try to adapt their business practices to fit needs of the time,” she said.
