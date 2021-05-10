For the third meeting in a row, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission will hear requests for a new housing development on Wednesday.
Tawakkul Investments LLC is requesting a special-use permit, rezoning and subdivision at 116 Pleasant Hill Road for a 16-unit town home development, according to city documents.
The nearly 1-acre site is vacant and surrounded by single-family detached homes and multifamily buildings. Plans call for 32 parking spaces and one entrance in and out of the development onto Pleasant Hill Road.
The requested rezoning of the residential site to allow the town homes is supported by the comprehensive plan, last updated in 2018, according to city documents.
City staff recommends approval of the requests.
There will be a public hearing on the request for the rezoning and special-use permit request at the Wednesday meeting.
Also at the meeting, Planning Commission will hold public hearings for special-use permit requests from different applicants for a junkyard at 1207 N. Liberty St., a short-term rental at 150 Crescent Drive and a restaurant at 256 Charles St., which is where T & E Meats is located.
The restaurant application at the animal processing site would be for a food truck, Tacos el Zacatecano, which would operate on the T & E Meats site five days a week, according to applicant documents.
Regarding the short-term rental request, staff has received a letter expressing concern about how the rental would impact parking on the residential street.
The meeting will be broadcast live on the city’s website at www.HarrisonburgVa.gov and on public education government television Channel 3.
The public will not be able to attend the meeting due to restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but residents will be able to call in via telephone at (540) 437-2687 and can submit comments prior to the meeting by email to Thanh.Dang@harrisonburgva.gov.
