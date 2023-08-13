Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, involving a tractor-trailer and a box truck in Rockingham County.
Thursday, Aug. 10 at 4:18 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 42, Warm Springs Pike and Glade View Drive in Rockingham County, south of Bridgewater, according to Sergeant Brent Coffey of the Virginia State Police.
A 2011 box truck was traveling on VA-42 south when it stopped to make a left turn, according to Sgt. Coffey.
A 2000 Kenworth tractor-trailer was behind the box truck and did not stop. The tractor-trailer rear-ended the box truck and the trailer disconnected from the tractor and overturned off the right side of the roadway, said Sgt. Coffey.
The box truck ran off the roadway and collided with a telephone pole, and then came to rest against the overturned trailer, per Sgt. Coffey.
The driver of the box truck was wearing his seatbelt. He is a 29-year-old male, from Afton, and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Coffey.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Troy A. Coffey, 53, of Waynesboro, was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured in the crash. Troy A. Coffey was charged with reckless driving, according to Sgt. Coffey.
The crash remains under investigation.
